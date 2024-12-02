Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 33 Health Care Facilities in 18 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 48 health care facilities in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lehigh, Mercer, Montour, Philadelphia, , Wayne and York counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

Allegheny County

St. Clair Memorial Hospital

UPMC East

UPMC Magee Womens Hospital

Wexford Hospital

Beaver County

Heritage Valley Beaver

Berks County

Reading Hospital

Bucks County

Lower Bucks Hospital

St. Mary Medical Center

Cambria County

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Chester County

Chester County Hospital

Phoenixville Hospital

Clearfield County

Penn Highlands Dubois

Dauphin County

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute

UPMC Pinnacle

Delaware County

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

Erie County

Millcreek Community Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital

UPMC Hamot

Lackawanna County

Regional Hospital of Scranton

Lawrence County

UPMC Jameson

Lehigh County

Lehigh Valley Hospital

Mercer County

UPMC Horizon

Montour County

Geisinger Medical Center

Philadelphia County

American Oncologic Hospital

Magee Memorial Hospital

Shiners Hospital for Children

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children

Temple University Hospital

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Wills Eye Hospital

Wayne County

Wayne Memorial Hospital

York County

UPMC Hanover

