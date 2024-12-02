Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 33 Health Care Facilities in 18 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 48 health care facilities in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lehigh, Mercer, Montour, Philadelphia, , Wayne and York counties.
“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.
Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.
The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Allegheny County
Beaver County
Berks County
Bucks County
Cambria County
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Chester County
Clearfield County
Dauphin County
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute
Delaware County
Erie County
Lackawanna County
Lawrence County
Lehigh County
Mercer County
Montour County
Philadelphia County
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Wayne County
York County
