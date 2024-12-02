New County Clerks of Court Start in December
The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced the retirements and appointments of five clerks of superior court listed below. The incoming clerks began their terms of service on December 1, 2024.
|County
|Outgoing Clerk
|Incoming Clerk
|Ashe
|Pam Barlow
|Sherman Lee
|Beaufort
|Van Paramore
|Sherry Gravely
|Bertie
|Vasti James
|Angela Todd
|Halifax
|Rebecca Spragins
|Lisa Turner
|Martin
|Tonya Leggett
|Amanda Bramble
