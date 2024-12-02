New County Clerks of Court Start in December

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced the retirements and appointments of five clerks of superior court listed below. The incoming clerks began their terms of service on December 1, 2024. County Outgoing Clerk Incoming Clerk Ashe Pam Barlow Sherman Lee Beaufort Van Paramore Sherry Gravely Bertie Vasti James Angela Todd Halifax Rebecca Spragins Lisa Turner Martin Tonya Leggett Amanda Bramble

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.