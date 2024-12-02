Submit Release
New County Clerks of Court Start in December

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced the retirements and appointments of five clerks of superior court listed below. The incoming clerks began their terms of service on December 1, 2024.

County Outgoing Clerk Incoming Clerk
Ashe Pam Barlow Sherman Lee
Beaufort Van Paramore Sherry Gravely
Bertie Vasti James Angela Todd
Halifax Rebecca Spragins Lisa Turner
Martin Tonya Leggett Amanda Bramble

 

