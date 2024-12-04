New Season and Mindyra Health Announce Partnership to Enhance Opioid Addiction Treatment

Advanced tech that helps prove and continuously improve the quality of care for patients with comprehensive outcome data including social determinants of health

Mindyra’s technology enables us to better understand and address the unique challenges each patient faces, particularly those influenced by their social and environmental conditions” — Jessica Matthews, SVP Operations at New Season

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Season , a leader in opioid addiction treatment, has announced a partnership with Mindyra Health, an innovator in mental health testing technology. This collaboration aims to integrate Mindyra’s cutting-edge technology into New Season’s electronic medical records system, further enhancing patient treatment outcomes by capturing comprehensive outcome data, including social determinants of health.By incorporating Mindyra’s advanced platform, New Season will gain deeper insights into patients’ living environments and treatment progress, ensuring the highest quality of care for those affected by opioid use disorder (OUD). This integration represents a significant step forward in improving engagement both inside and outside of New Season clinics."Partnering with Mindyra allows us to prove and continuously improve the quality of care that we provide to our patients," said Jessica Matthews, Senior Vice President of Operations at New Season. "Mindyra’s technology enables us to better understand and address the unique challenges each patient faces, particularly those influenced by their social and environmental conditions. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing compassionate, comprehensive care to individuals on their recovery journey."Connor Patros, Chief Clinical Officer at Mindyra, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with New Season in their mission to treat individuals recovering from opioid use disorder," said Patros. "Our technology is designed to capture and analyze the critical data needed to deliver personalized and effective care. Opioid addiction remains a significant issue in our country, and we’re proud to contribute to moving the needle in the right direction."About New SeasonNew Season has been a leader in addiction treatment since 1986, operating over 80 treatment centers across 20 states. Dedicated to providing comprehensive care for individuals struggling with opioid use disorder, New Season offers personalized therapeutic programs and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT). The organization is committed to reducing stigma and increasing access to treatment services while promoting understanding of addiction as a treatable disease.About Mindyra HealthMindyra Health is a mental healthcare platform that consolidates, enhances, and measures the effectiveness of an organization’s mental health solutions through a single integrated application. Widely used by leading behavioral health hospitals in the United States, Mindyra’s outcome measurement testing delivers objective proof of the quality of care being delivered.

