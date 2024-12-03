TeeTimeTrader Launches as a New Platform for Golf Tee Time Access Amid Golf’s Surge in Popularity

A marketplace by golfers, for golfers—TeeTimeTrader expands tee time access, helps courses connect with players and creates a community-driven solution for golf

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeeTimeTrader , a new platform designed to address the challenges of booking and selling golf tee times, has launched in the United States. Inspired by models like StubHub, TeeTimeTrader allows golfers and courses to buy and sell tee times within their local golf communities. The platform aims to provide greater flexibility for golfers and a profitable alternative for courses compared to traditional discount sites. TeeTimeTrader is developed by the team behind Loop Golf, which secured $1 million in funding earlier this year, led by Jason Calacanis' LAUNCH Fund.A Platform Born from Golfers’ Everyday StrugglesGolf participation has surged in recent years, with more than 25 million players in the U.S. in 2023, according to the National Golf Foundation. This growth, driven largely by Gen Z and Millennial golfers, has increased demand for accessible and flexible tee time options.TeeTimeTrader builds on a practice already familiar to many golfers: sharing or passing on tee times to others when plans change. This informal system benefits players and helps courses fill slots that might otherwise go unused. TeeTimeTrader formalizes this process, creating a centralized marketplace for buying and selling tee times.Globally, tee time resale markets are already a common practice, notably at venues like St. Andrews Links in Scotland, where local resellers often facilitate bookings. TeeTimeTrader seeks to bring similar flexibility and access to golfers across the U.S., making previously inaccessible tee times easier to secure.A Win-Win for Golfers and Courses AlikeFor golfers, TeeTimeTrader expands access to prime tee times, allowing players to find and book slots that fit their schedules—even on short notice. Golfers can avoid non-refundable fees, offset costs by selling times they can't use, and gain more control over their golfing experience. By partnering with TeeTimeTrader, golf courses can reach new golfers without resorting to revenue-losing discount sites. The platform helps fill last-minute cancellations, increases tee time utilization, and fosters deeper connections with a broader golfing community.“TeeTimeTrader is about expanding access and bringing transparency to golf booking,” says Matt Holder, Founder and CEO. “We found that the informal sharing of tee times among friends creates a win-win situation for everyone involved. By formalizing this process on a larger scale, we're helping golfers take control of their schedules and supporting courses in maximizing their tee sheet.”Solving Frustrations on Both Sides of the GameThe traditional booking process can be rigid and frustrating, with prime tee times disappearing minutes after they're released and inflexible schedules that don't accommodate all golfers. TeeTimeTrader addresses these challenges by:1 - Increasing Access and Choice: Like secondary ticket markets in other industries, TeeTimeTrader brings more transparency and options to golfers, making it easier to find the perfect tee time.2 - Enhancing Course Revenue and Relationships: Courses can tap into new revenue streams and meet golfers they might not have connected with otherwise, all while maintaining fair value for their tee times.As golf continues to grow in popularity, TeeTimeTrader is committed to supporting the community by expanding access, increasing flexibility, and fostering connections between golfers and courses.For more information, visit https://TeeTimeTrader.co

TeeTimeTrader - StubHub for Golf Tee Times

