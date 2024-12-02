HIP Video Promo Presents: Mihiri Silva releases all new music video "I'm Outta Control"

Global rising star Mihiri Silva releases electrifying new pop single "I'm Outta Control"

BERN, SWITZERLAND, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star Mihiri Silva infuses top-shelf fashion and fabulous flair into her lively pop and R&B tracks—crafting a sound that is effortless, yet bursting with effusive energy. Born in Sri Lanka, Mihiri first took an interest in music as a young child, taking piano lessons and beginning to sing at four years old. As a teenager, Mihiri moved to Switzerland, reuniting with her family and father Mano Silva, a rock and pop musician who traveled widely throughout Europe. Looking up to her father, who mentored and trained her, Mihiri embarked on a path of her unique musical career. She performed with various Swiss bands, including the family band, “The Silvas”, from 2004 until 2015 when her father passed—encouraging Mihiri to take a break from music. A few years later, Mihiri launched her solo career—establishing a unique sound rooted in engaging songcraft, layered with personal touches. Since then, this award-winning creative has been steadily making her mark—releasing tracks ranging from heartstring-pulling ballads to dance-inducing anthems. As Mihiri Silva carves out her own unique space in the music industry, her music showcases an impressive versatility, blending emotional depth with infectious hooks, ultimately captivating and resonating with listeners on a universal level.

Crafted as the title track for the award-winning film Blue Alliance, a police action comedy directed by Brian Pinkus, “I’m Outta Control” matches the vibe with perfection—exuding a “fast and furious” energy with a pop twist. Featuring guitarist Lorenz Kappeler, the song is an undeniable earworm, blending energetic pop beats with a touch of electronic flair. Mihiri’s dynamic vocals radiate confidence, despite what the title suggests, as Mihiri captures the thrill of breaking free from constraints, choosing instead to embrace chaos. Mihiri touches on the film’s themes of justice without taking it too seriously, giving the track the perfect balance of edge and excitement. Its dynamic tempo and bold instrumentation echo the tension of the film’s action-packed moments, while Mihiri’s vocals and lyricism reflect the charisma of the film’s characters. It’s an ideal companion to the film’s adrenaline-fueled narrative whilst also solidifying its place as a standout track in contemporary pop music.

Starring Mihiri Silva and Brian Pinkus, director and co-star of Blue Alliance, the “I’m Outta Control” music video allows Mihiri to take center stage, telling a story of justice and control (or a lack of it) in a fun and fresh way. After being stopped and arrested by the police, Mihiri takes on a captivating persona—she does not break even while being ruthlessly interrogated. This “outta control” version of Mihiri is strong-willed, stoic and unafraid to take on anything or anyone standing in her way. Having studied fashion design, Mihiri takes the opportunity to showcase her talents—infusing the video with vibrant, bold, and chaotic colors that aid in selling Mihiri’s unruly character. Since its release, the music video has generated buzz, earning around a dozen award wins from various film festivals and organizations, including “Best Music Video” from the LA Film Awards, the Mokkho International Film Festival, and more. “It’s a dream come true,” says Mihiri, honored to be recognized and hoping to inspire others with her music and story. The music video is a stellar addition to Mihiri’s expanding repertoire, as she continues to solidify her place among the fashionable pop icons that inspire her.

