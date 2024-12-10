Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Inaugural Auction at ModaMiami on RM Sotheby’s Stage

Global leading auction houses for rare and collectible cars and luxury properties come together to host first-ever real estate auction during ModaMiami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce that it has opened consignments for its inaugural auction at ModaMiami. Conceived by RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest auction house for rare and collectible automobiles, this event marks the first time leading auction firms will come together, with real estate gavels taking the stage at the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast.

Showcasing a curation of the finest Sotheby’s-represented properties to discerning automobile and luxury collectors, connoisseurs, and celebrities, the live event will be held at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida on Sunday, 2 March 2025.

“This partnership heralds another new chapter in the luxury auction market, and we’re thrilled to debut with RM Sotheby’s on the stage at ModaMiami,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “As the ultimate East Coast event for luxury enthusiasts, celebrating beauty, creativity, and innovation, ModaMiami offers an unparalleled platform to reach a global audience of connoisseurs and collectors. Together, we’re bringing real estate to the RM Sotheby’s stage during ModaMiami for the first time, redefining the auction experience and delivering properties that meet the lifestyle aspirations of the world’s most discerning buyers,” added Roffers.

Backed by Sotheby's, the oldest and most esteemed auction house founded in 1744, along with Anywhere Real Estate, a residential real estate brokerage that offers the largest global agent network, for almost two decades, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has led the luxury real estate auction market with billions in sales and is the only firm in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million.

As the world’s largest car collector auction house over the past 40 years, RM Sotheby’s has continued to lead the global collector car auction industry with unparalleled capabilities, expertise, and resources. This has made RM Sotheby’s the preeminent market maker of high-quality collector cars and collections, regardless of size or complexity. By working in partnership with the Sotheby’s team and its network of 80 offices in 40 countries, RM Sotheby’s has established the largest client network of any collector car auction house in the world. In recent years, RM Sotheby’s has created groundbreaking collaborations with some of the finest brands across the luxury sector to provide clients with the most sophisticated, special experiences. In 2023, RM Sotheby’s extended its global market leadership with more than $800 million in sales.

"On the heels of our upcoming historic sale with RM Sotheby’s at Arizona Car Week, ModaMiami marks another monumental step in demonstrating the synergy between luxury real estate and collectible automobiles on a global stage," said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "This highly anticipated collaboration underscores our dedication to innovation as we prepare for yet another historic event, further redefining the luxury auction experience and reinforcing the strength of our platform for sellers and buyers alike."

Premiering in March, ModaMiami attracted interest from all corners of the world in its inaugural year—both in person, and online—including over 8,000 attendees. At ModaMiami's grand debut, over 250 of the world's rarest automobiles were showcased, including eight Pebble Beach Concours 'Elegance Best of Show winners. RM Sotheby's realized over $50 million in sales during its highly-anticipated auction.

Featuring the exhibition of premier luxury brands and the world’s finest automobiles, the multi-day 2025 event will immerse patrons in a weekend full of rich experiences: from dazzling live music and entertainment to five-star culinary delights, from auctions and retail shops to track days and road tours.

A limited number of Sotheby’s represented consignments are being accepted until 7 January 2025. Enquiries may be submitted at +1 212.202.2940 or conciergeauctions.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details, explore upcoming auctions and more at conciergeauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

