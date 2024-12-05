Janglejoy Releases Pickleball-Themed Holiday Village Set

Pickleball Products are Surging

The Fastest Growing Sport Has Caused Demand for Themed Products

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janglejoy, an exciting newcomer in the holiday giftware industry, is serving up holiday cheer with a unique twist. The company has unveiled its first-ever Pickleball at Christmas Holiday Village Set, combining the joy of the season with the fast-growing passion for pickleball.The set includes:- Four Hand-Painted Figurines: Classic holiday characters Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Ebenezer Scrooge, and a Christmas Elf are depicted mid-game, each holding a pickleball paddle and donning holiday attire. The hand-painted resin figurines are crafted with exceptional attention to detail, making them true collector’s items.- A Miniature Pickleball Court: The centerpiece of the set is a scaled-down acrylic pickleball court. Modeled to reflect the precise dimensions of a regulation court, this piece is both visually striking and true to the sport’s authenticity.-Why Pickleball and the Holidays Make the Perfect MatchPickleball has seen remarkable growth over the past decade. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball’s participation rate surged by over 158% from 2014 to 2023, with more than 8.9 million players across the country. The sport’s accessibility and appeal to all age groups has made it a central part of the broader fitness and leisure landscape. The demand for pickleball-related products, including apparel, accessories, and now themed gifts, has seen parallel growth, as enthusiasts seek to incorporate their love for the sport into everyday life, including during the holiday season.-About JanglejoyFounded in 2024, Janglejoy is a fresh face in the holiday giftware market, dedicated to creating high-quality, imaginative products that celebrate the spirit of the season. With a mission to bring joy, fun, and a touch of the unexpected to holiday traditions, Janglejoy combines craftsmanship and creativity to inspire unforgettable moments.---Celebrate the holidays the Janglejoy way—by serving up a whole lot of cheer!

