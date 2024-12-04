RFOXiA Launches Game-Changing BLE Module with Unprecedented 50KM Range

50KM Bluetooth

Dual-Core Power, Real-Time Data, and Seamless Connectivity for Drones, Robotics, and More

50KM Bluetooth Range & 2Mbps Speed: MultiNav Pro+ BLE redefine range and speed” — Moamen.M

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RFOXiA Launches Game-Changing BLE Module with Unprecedented 50KM RangeRevolutionary Wireless Technology Designed for Makers, IoT Enthusiasts, and EngineersRFOXiA, a leading innovator in hardware solutions, has officially launched its MultiNav Pro+ BLE Module, a revolutionary new product now available on Kickstarter . This cutting-edge Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module is redefining the possibilities of wireless communication with its 50KM long-range capability, 2Mbps data rate, and advanced RF customization options.The MultiNav Pro+ BLE Module empowers developers, engineers, and IoT enthusiasts to build applications previously thought impossible for Bluetooth technology. Its ability to bridge massive distances with ultra-reliable data transmission opens up new frontiers for industries like drones, robotics, sensor networks, industrial IoT, agriculture, and more.Breaking the Barriers of Bluetooth TechnologyAt the heart of the MultiNav Pro+ BLE Module is a powerful feature set designed to deliver an exceptional RF experience:50KM Long Range: Achieved through optimized RF design, external amplifiers, and advanced receiver sensitivity.2Mbps High-Speed Data Rate: Ensures smooth, lag-free communication over vast distances.Configurable RF Parameters: Users can adjust transmitted power, receiver sensitivity, bandwidth, and external RF components, making it ideal for challenging environments.Compact Design: At just 66mm x 38mm, it integrates seamlessly into virtually any project.The module also integrates with RFOXiA’s other innovative technologies, including the MultiNav Pro+ GNSS Module for high-accuracy positioning and the MultiNav Pro+ Sensors Module, which features a suite of environmental sensors like accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, air quality sensors, and more. Together, these modules form a powerful ecosystem for advanced IoT development.Stretch Goal: Drone and Robotics Control AppIn an exciting stretch goal, RFOXiA has announced that if the campaign reaches $20,000, the company will develop a dedicated Drone and Robotics Control App for both Android and iOS. This app will allow users to harness the full potential of the BLE Module’s long-range capabilities for controlling drones and robots seamlessly over Bluetooth.Empowering Makers and the IoT Community“This module is more than just hardware,” said Moamen Mohamed, CEO of RFOXiA. “It’s a tool to inspire innovation and creativity. By breaking the limits of what Bluetooth can do, we’re empowering makers, engineers, and developers to build the future of IoT and long-range communication. Whether you’re working on autonomous drones, robotics, or remote sensors, this module gives you the freedom to create.”Kickstarter SuccessThe MultiNav Pro+ BLE Module has already been recognized as a “Kickstarter Project We Love,” a distinction awarded to outstanding and innovative campaigns. The campaign has quickly gained traction, reaching its initial funding goal in record time.The module is available on Kickstarter starting at $25, with additional bundle options for combining it with the GNSS and Sensors modules.Join the RevolutionThe MultiNav Pro+ BLE Module campaign is live now on Kickstarter and runs until end of December. To learn more, support the campaign, or pre-order your module, visit the campaign pageAbout RFOXiARFOXiA is a hardware design house specializing in creating innovative, high-performance solutions for makers, engineers, and IoT enthusiasts. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of wireless communication, positioning technologies, and environmental sensing, RFOXiA is dedicated to empowering the tech community with tools to build the future.

50KM Bluetooth Range & 2Mbps Speed: MultiNav Pro+ BLE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.