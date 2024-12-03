Homebodii and HiSmile Collaborate on Limited Edition 'Berries and Bows' Collection, Merging Sleepwear and Oral Care

Homebodii X HiSmile 'Berries and Bows' Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury sleepwear and loungewear brand Homebodii announces its collaboration with HiSmile , a global leader in oral care products, for a limited-edition Homebodii X HiSmile 'Berries and Bows' Collection. The collection includes four pyjama sets for women and kids, designed with a chic berry print inspired by HiSmile’s latest toothpaste flavor, the Wildberry Toothpaste. When you order a pyjama set from the collaboration, it will be accompanied by a tube of the newly launched toothpaste flavor. The collection will go live December 3rd, 2024 on homebodii.com and will also be available on hismileteeth.com starting December 10th, 2024.For adults, the collection includes the Sweet Berry Bows Women’s Lounge Pyjama featuring long sleeves and pants, and the Sweet Berry Bows Women’s Pyjama, a short-sleeve top with matching shorts. The kids' sets mirror the adult designs, offering both a long and short version—Sweet Berry Bows Kids Long Pyjama and Sweet Berry Bows Kids Pyjama. Each piece is made from 100% certified Oeko-Texfabric and features blush tones with a bow and berry print illustrated by the Homebodii team.“We’re excited to launch our 'Berries and Bows' collaboration with HiSmile, celebrating all that is Homebodii!” says Ingrid Bonnor, Founder and Designer of Homebodii. “Featuring our hand-drawn illustrations, this collection introduces a vibrant berry-flavored toothpaste—a first for HiSmile. It’s a delightful blend of luxury and playfulness that makes self-care truly enjoyable.”For HiSmile, this collaboration marks its first venture into the fashion world, bringing its expertise in oral care to an entirely new audience. Alongside the pajamas, the collection introduces HiSmile’s new wildberry-flavored toothpaste. Developed with their Fluoride+ formula, the toothpaste combines high-quality ingredients for a brighter, long-lasting smile.“We’re always looking to partner and collaborate with like-minded brands,” says Koban Jones, Marketing Manager at HiSmile. “Homebodii is the perfect representation of this, as a brand with a strong identity here in Australia. This collaboration opens up a new audience for HiSmile, which we are extremely excited to explore, allowing us to be seen in a different light.”The Homebodii X HiSmile 'Berries and Bows' Collection is available exclusively on homebodii.com and hismileteeth.com. Adult pajama sets are priced at $93 and $119, with sizes ranging from XXS to 2XL, while the kids’ styles are priced at $56 and $59, with sizes from 2 to 14. HiSmile Wildberry Toothpaste will be included free with every pajama purchase and is also available separately for $11. Campaign assets can be accessed HERE. About HomebodiiHomebodii, founded by former model Ingrid Bonnor in 2014, is not just a loungewear brand; it’s a celebration of elegance and comfort. As the first brand to market bridal robes and loungewear, Homebodii quickly established itself as a pioneer in the bridal space and is now recognized as a world leader in this category. Celebrated as the best sleepwear brand in Australia by Vogue, Homebodii has become the go-to choice for brides-to-be, influencers, and celebrities alike.About HiSmileHiSmile is an Australian-based oral care brand known for its innovative and effective teeth-whitening products. With a mission to revolutionize the way people approach oral hygiene, HiSmile combines science-backed solutions with fun, approachable designs, making self-care a little brighter and more enjoyable.

