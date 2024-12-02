Firefighter EMT Recruitment December 9, 2024
Published on December 02, 2024
PLEASE NOTE:
On December 9, 2024, the City of Miami will open the Firefighter – EMT position. Anyone that wishes to apply MUST have a valid email address in order to create their unique user profile. Please view Become a Miami Firefighter in order to apply to the position.
View instructions for how to Become a Miami Firefighter for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.