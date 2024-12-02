Submit Release
Firefighter EMT Recruitment December 9, 2024

Published on December 02, 2024

PLEASE NOTE: 

On December 9, 2024, the City of Miami will open the Firefighter – EMT position. Anyone that wishes to apply MUST have a valid email address in order to create their unique user profile. Please view Become a Miami Firefighter in order to apply to the position. 


View instructions for how to Become a Miami Firefighter for more information. 

