The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools Teams Up with TinkRworks to Implement Turnkey Solution for STEAM Learning

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To support teachers and students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools has partnered with TinkRworks . To date, several schools in the archdiocese have signed up to implement the TinkRworks hands-on STEAM education system in their classrooms and afterschool programs, at family STEAM nights, and in other programs.“Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago are dedicated to providing a challenging academic program for all students,” said Deputy Superintendent for Academics Therese Craig. “The opportunities for project-based STEAM learning through TinkRworks have been a welcome addition to our offerings.”TinkRworks provides a comprehensive solution to help schools implement STEAM project-based learning in grades K-8 in a variety of classes and learning environments. It includes a standards-rich supplemental curriculum, hands-on STEAM project kits, a user-friendly coding environment, and professional development and support.To date, schools in the archdiocese that have adopted TinkRworks include: St. Francis Xavier School in La Grange, School of St. Mary in Lake Forest, St. Francis de Sales School in Lake Zurich, St. Catherine-St. Lucy School and St. Giles School in Oak Park, St. Michael School in Orland Park, and St. Luke School in River Forest, as well as Our Lady of the Snows School, Queen of All Saints School, St. Viator School, and St. Walter-St. Benedict School in Chicago.At St. Michael School, for example, Principal Paul Smith partnered with TinkRworks to support the launch of a new schoolwide STEM program in grades K-8. The school’s STEM teacher and classroom teachers now utilize TinkRworks to deliver standards-rich, project-based learning instruction.“I spent more than a year visiting and speaking with educators from dozens of schools across the country, and it just so happened that the right solution was in our own backyard,” said Smith. “TinkRworks is extremely robust, and it’s flexible too, which made the integration into our curriculum very seamless. The TinkRworks projects provide a great balance, offering simplicity to our teachers and a sense of accomplishment to our students. The activities also engage our students in problem-solving, communication, and collaboration, so they’re helping them build life skills as well.”About TinkRworksTinkRworks is a supplemental K-8 STEAM solution that supports project-based learning and transforms learners into innovators. It includes a standards-rich curriculum, innovative hands-on project kits, professional development, and a web-based learning platform and coding environment that students use to bring their projects to life. TinkRworks comes ready to teach and can be implemented in a variety of settings, including classrooms, makerspaces, after school programs, and summer school. For information, visit TinkRworks.com.# # #

