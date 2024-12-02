The Covert Code Releases Resources Section at No Charge

Author Anna Covert with The Covert Code The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing Anna Podcast

A Cyber Monday Special to Support Online Business Owners

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Cyber Monday, The Covert Code is taking an unprecedented step to empower online business owners . Recognizing the surge in digital shopping and the demands it places on entrepreneurs, The Covert Code has transformed its exclusive 'Book Resources' section—previously available only to book buyers—into a completely free, subscription-free resource center for all."As online shopping reaches record highs, it is crucial for business owners to have the tools and knowledge to thrive in this competitive landscape," stated Anna Covert, founder of The Covert Code and author of The Covert Code: Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, an Amazon best seller published by Forbes books. "This Cyber Monday, we're giving back by sharing the resources that were once exclusive to our book readers. It's our way of showing that we care about the health and success of all business owners navigating the digital world."The new Free Resources section includes:- Actionable guides on digital marketing strategies.- Exclusive templates for social media campaigns.- Insights on SEO, email marketing, and audience engagement.- Tools and checklists to optimize online sales and improve customer retention.Available immediately, the Free Resources section is designed to provide practical solutions to common challenges faced by business owners, without any barriers to access."Our mission has always been to empower businesses online," Covert added. "This Cyber Monday initiative is more than just an offer—it's a commitment to helping entrepreneurs succeed, whether they're just starting out or scaling their ventures."Visit The Covert Code Free Resources to explore the newly available materials.About Anna Covert & The Covert CodeOver the past twenty years, Anna Covert has become recognized in the industry as an authority in digital advertising and is known for her unwavering business ethics. A powerhouse, Covert has worked with hundreds of companies worldwide, in a wide range of industries. In alignment with her deep knowledge of the digital world, Anna recently completed a book titled The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, published by Forbes Books and has become a Forbes contributor.As an extension of the book, The Covert Code has become a leading resource hub for digital marketing insights. With a focus on empowering businesses through actionable strategies and expert guidance, The Covert Code continues to set the standard for innovation in online success.Expanding the message of the book even further, Anna produces a podcast that features case studies, best practices, and more for businesses of all types. The Covert Code podcasts feature clients and high-level marketers and are energetic and entertaining while also being learning experiences.Passionate about spreading the word on best practices in online and digital marketing, she is available for speaking engagements on topics related to digital marketing and enterprise technology consulting services.

