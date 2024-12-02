2024 Report on Departures from Mandatory Minimum Sentences

The state court administrator has issued the annual report on departures from mandatory minimum sentences for the period from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
View the annual report by clicking here: Annual Report Download
There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,434 in the last 365 days.
The state court administrator has issued the annual report on departures from mandatory minimum sentences for the period from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
View the annual report by clicking here: Annual Report Download
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.