Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe honour South Africa’s greatest living legends in creative sector

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe had today, Thursday, 28 November honoured some of South Africa’s greatest living legends in the creative sector. Hosted at Radisson hotel in Ekurhuleni, the session launched a newly envisioned approach to supporting and honouring senior creative giants for their immense contribution to the creative industry

The day marked the Ministry and Department’s review and reimagining of two existing programmes that tap into the talent and profile of South Africa’s legends (those over the age of 70): the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series and the Living Legends Legacy Fraternity Trust.

The Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series was launched in 2022/23 as the Department’s way of recognising and acclaiming living legends as well as to inspire younger and upcoming artists to emulate such giants.

The intention of these departmental programmes is to “give living legends their flowers, while they can still smell them” since government is very often criticised for only honouring and celebrating legends when they have passed away.

The living legends honoured to date through the recognition programme have included sculptor, poet, writer and academic, Prof Pitika Ntuli; late poet, writer and publisher, Dr James Matthews; globally renowned music pioneer, poet, storyteller and teacher, Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mphahleni; late international icon for journalism and photography, Dr Peter Magubane; actor, author, director and playwright, Dr John Kani; musician Dr Mzwakhe “Madala” Kunene; pianist and composer Dr Abdullah Ibrahim; as well as jazz pianist, Dr Tete Mbambisa.

The Living Legends Legacy Fraternity Trust (LLLFT), by contrast, was established by the department with the main aim to identify, capture, preserve, protect and promote the body of work of Living Legends.

The LLLFT Board of Trustees came to full term at the end of July 2024, which coincided with a department-wide review of all programmes under the leadership of Minister McKenzie. An internal process has commenced, led by the Minister, with a new vision on how to support the Living Legends’

In his address, the Minister emphasised that the department was working on a new funding model so that legends can have sustainable livelihoods. An honorarium payment of R100,000 is also being made to selected legends ahead of the Christmas break.

Living legends such as Lillian Dube, Dr John Kani, ⁠⁠Sue Williamson, ⁠⁠Noria Mabasa, ⁠⁠Helen Sebidi, ⁠⁠David Mothibi, Andrew Chabeli, ⁠⁠Omar Badsha, Thembi Mtshali-Jones, Marah Louw, Ouma Katrina Esau, ⁠⁠Hilda Tloubatla, Abigail Kubheka, Esther Mahlangu, Nombi Flatela and Babsy Mlangeni and many others from all corners of South Africa attended the event.

