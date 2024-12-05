CIOSO Global Launches To Democratize Fortune 100 Global-Level Cybersecurity Expertise

CIOSO Global Founder, Lou DeSorbo CIOSO Global Founder, Greg Sullivan

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIOSO Global, In a time when no organization can afford to assume that all attack vectors are identified or that best practices are entirely in place, CIOSO Global announces its launch to redefine how businesses approach cybersecurity. The company, founded by industry veterans Lou DeSorbo and Greg Sullivan, offers a cost-effective way to transfer Fortune 100 Global cybersecurity knowledge from the leaders who created it—to any size business."Cybersecurity is too critical to leave to assumptions or outdated practices," said Greg Sullivan, founding partner at CIOSO Global. "Even the most skilled security personnel, including CIOs, recognize the need for third-party professional validation to ensure the highest level of protection possible. We created CIOSO Global—to make proven, enterprise-grade cybersecurity strategies accessible to all."Lou DeSorbo, a leader with over 25 years of experience in military intelligence, corporate cybersecurity, and risk management, has built his career developing advanced operational security strategies. As a founding partner of CIOSO Global, DeSorbo is dedicated to equipping organizations with proactive tools and strategies to address emerging cyber threats before they escalate.Greg Sullivan, a former Fortune 100 Global CIO, CTO, and CEO, brings decades of experience in global technology innovation, risk management, and cybersecurity leadership. Sullivan has been a driving force behind integrating cybersecurity into corporate governance, ensuring that risks are addressed at the board level to protect industries, infrastructures, and economies. His strategic insight ensures that CIOSO Global’s solutions align with operational and business objectives.What Sets CIOSO Global Apart-Fortune 100 Global Expertise, Delivered to All: CIOSO Global’s mission is to democratize the knowledge and practices honed in some of the world’s largest and most complex enterprises, making them accessible to organizations of any size.-Proactive Engagement: The company addresses risks before they impact the organization, providing tailored strategies that integrate seamlessly with clients’ business objectives.-Third-Party Validation: CIOSO Global emphasizes the importance of independent assessment to identify overlooked attack vectors and ensure the implementation of cybersecurity best practices."CIOSO Global bridges the gap between enterprise-level cybersecurity expertise and the pragmatic, real-world needs of our clients," said Lou DeSorbo. "Our goal is to ensure that businesses of all sizes can benefit from the advanced strategies and practices developed at the highest levels of industry and government."CIOSO Global’s comprehensive services include advisory consulting, security strategy development, and risk management solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. By providing cost-effective access to cybersecurity and risk management expertise while supporting growth and innovation, CIOSO Global empowers businesses to prioritize enhancements to their defenses.About CIOSO GlobalCIOSO Global is a premier cybersecurity services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of risk-based cybersecurity solutions. Backed by decades of experience and expertise in public and private sectors, CIOSO Global helps organizations develop and implement robust cybersecurity strategies that reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry regulations. By combining advanced technological innovations with proven best practices, CIOSO Global equips companies with the tools and insights to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture in today’s ever-evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit www.ciosoglobal.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

