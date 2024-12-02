Holiday Savings are Ending—Order Your 2025 Wildlife Calendar Today

CONTACT:

December 2, 2024

Concord, NH – This season’s chance to save on the 2025 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar ends tonight at midnight, so be sure to order yours today. This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2025 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar makes a great gift for anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.

The New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be available for $10.00 through Monday, December 2 only. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/shop-wild-nh to purchase calendars online, or stop by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. today! Last year’s calendar was a customer favorite, so don’t miss this opportunity.

Remember to join us for Shop WILD Saturday on December 14. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your holiday shopping list, join us for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s fun and exciting holiday shopping experience. The event is set for 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers are asking for this season including the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise and a new and extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt.