Trade, Industry and Competition hosts business roundtable in Cape Town, 3 Dec

South Africa and Nigeria to host business roundtable in Cape Town

The South African government, through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), and Nigeria will host a business roundtable in Cape Town, on Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

According to the Deputy Director-General of Trade at the dtic, Ambassador Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, the roundtable will focus on deepening economic cooperation, facilitating business partnerships, and exploring strategies for unlocking the full potential of trade and investment between the two countries.

“As two of the largest economies on the continent, South Africa and Nigeria are well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), in key strategic sectors that are essential to driving economic growth and development at national, regional and continental level,” says Mlumbi-Peter.

She adds that the high-level business roundtable aims to deepen understanding about the social and economic landscape in both countries with the view to facilitate the development of common ground as a basis for the development of a long-lasting, mutually beneficial and reciprocal partnerships.

“The engagement will also provide a platform for South African and Nigerian businesses to engage the political leadership on their commercial, investment plans and to highlight key areas of cooperation between the two countries as well as highlight required government support for successful execution,” says Mlumbi-Peter.

The sectors of focus will be agriculture and agro-processing, automotives, digital economy, energy, financial services, infrastructure and manufacturing.

Details of the business roundatable are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 3 December 2024

Venue: Taj Hotel, 1 Wale Street, corner Saint Georges Mall, Cape Town

Time: 12:00

Journalists who intend to cover the event are requested to submit their details through the attached form for accreditation, to Mamosa Dikeledi via email: MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp: 066 301 9875 before 14:00 on Sunday, 1 December 2024.

