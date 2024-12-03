SecurityBridge Partners with Altum Strategy Group to Bridge SAP Security Gaps For Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Alliance Enhances Altum’s Cybersecurity Offering for Customers, Boosting Risk Resilience and Business Continuity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced a strategic partnership with Altum Strategy Group (Altum), a leading advisory firm specializing in Responsible Transformation, Intelligence, Data & Technology, Operational Excellence, and Risk Management. This partnership will empower Altum’s small to mid-sized clients with SecurityBridge’s comprehensive SAP-native cybersecurity platform, providing a holistic approach to solving their SAP security challenges.By adding SecurityBridge’s solution, Altum will now offer its customers the ability to address SAP security with Altum’s deep expertise and strategic thinking and SecurityBridge’s cybersecurity solution. Altum’s clients will benefit from:-A comprehensive approach to SAP security, ensuring that strategic and technical elements are effectively addressed.-Access to SAP security senior leaders and a highly experienced team that can implement real-world, actionable solutions.-Closing critical control gaps, enabling organizations to meet compliance goals while implementing best practices to mitigate risks associated with SAP security gaps.“SecurityBridge expands Altum’s cybersecurity offering,” said Matthew Gantner, CEO of Altum Strategy Group. “Their solution perfectly complements our advisory services, addressing the urgent need for advanced SAP security in today’s threat landscape. Our clients can now leverage an industry-leading solution to overcome SAP security challenges, enhance resilience, and ensure business continuity.”Integrating SecurityBridge’s SAP-native cybersecurity platform into Altum’s advisory services also supports Altum’s Risk, Resilience, and Governance framework. This combined solution will help organizations overcome challenges and mitigate risks in business operations and IT systems, ensuring business continuity and fostering enterprise-wide resilience in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.“We are proud to partner with Altum Strategy Group,” said Bill Oliver, Managing Director, Americas, SecurityBridge. “Our SAP security solution perfectly aligns with Altum’s focus on helping businesses achieve responsible transformation and operational excellence. Together, we will provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the strategic and technical sides of SAP security.”About Altum Strategy Group, LLC.Altum Strategy Group is a premier advisory firm offering Responsible Transformation, Intelligence, Data & Technology, Operational Excellence, and Risk Management. Altum’s tailored solutions help clients bridge the gap between business strategy and technology, ensuring they remain resilient and competitive. Altum Strategy Group delivers the next technology wave to clients in a tailored way to empower teams and create value. Thinking boldly, deploying inclusive collaboration and active engagement is how we work. Altum applies our diverse expertise to lead strategy development at all levels, enabling us to incorporate cutting-edge digital solutions and innovative business operations that deliver impactful results. Altum powers our clients and their teams so they can ride the current wave and anticipate the next one. www.altumstrategy.com About SecurityBridge, Inc.SecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform. Trusted by organizations worldwide to safeguard their most critical business systems. Our platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, empowering organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. With a proven track record, including a stellar customer success rating and over 5,000 SAP systems secured globally. SecurityBridge stands out for its ability to accurately provide a 360° view of the SAP security posture, ease of use, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. We are committed to innovation, transparency, and customer-centricity, ensuring businesses can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, visit www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

