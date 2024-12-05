6WIND VSR Achieves Wind River Studio Certification to Deliver Next-Generation Solutions with TCO Reduction

Virtualized & Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of green-tech networking software focused on high-performance virtualized and secure network solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Wind River , a global leader in intelligent edge software, to bring cutting-edge solutions that drive both performance and significant total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction. The collaboration aims at leveraging 6WIND’s VSR (Virtual Service Router) on Wind River’s cloud-native platform to meet the evolving demands of next-generation cell sites while expanding ecosystem capabilities.The partnership initially targets reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for cell site deployments by offering an efficient and high performance integrated virtualized cell site router solution designed to meet the demands of modern radio access networks. This collaboration expands to other strategical network functions including security, enabling service providers to leverage best-in-class solutions that enhance efficiency and support sustainability.Driven by a shared commitment to innovation, the companies aim to empower communication service providers (CSPs) with technologies that boost performance, optimize cost-effectiveness, and scale effortlessly to address increasing network demands. The integration of VSR with Wind River’s cloud-native platform underscores this vision, ensuring reliable and optimized performance at the edge.Highlights of the Partnership:TCO Reduction: Through the development of scalable and efficient solutions, 6WIND and Wind River aim to help operators achieve substantial cost savings, while maintaining high levels of service quality.Ecosystem Expansion: The partnership emphasizes ecosystem growth, fostering collaborative solutions that address the unique challenges of modern telecommunications. Together, the companies aim to expand the ecosystem of compatible, high-performing technology that drives network transformation.Leadership in Technology Innovation: This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing industry standards. This collaboration brings a high level of confidence to operators in adopting future-ready technologies that adapt to dynamic market needs."We are excited to partner with Wind River to deliver next-level solutions that not only prioritize performance but also drive meaningful reductions in TCO,” said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. “Together, we are setting new benchmarks in cloud network efficiency and innovation.”This partnership represents a strategic advancement in 6WIND’s mission to deliver impactful solutions that address both the immediate and long-term needs of network operators.The 6WIND VSR software solutions significantly reduce carbon footprint. This is achieved in a cost-effective manner without compromising performance, by greatly minimizing the hardware needed to deliver network services. These solutions deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, cloud providers, data centers, and enterprises.About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in software-based networking and security solutions, offering robust, feature-rich, resource-efficient, Cloud Ready, and highly flexible options. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, Private Wireless Networks Enablement, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND's software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises, empowering them to replace costly hardware. Our virtualized networking software solutions optimize services for routing and security, delivering unmatched Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings in the market.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, as well as offices in Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.Follow 6WIND:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/6WIND Twitter: https://twitter.com/6WINDsoftware Web: https://www.6wind.com

