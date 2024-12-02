Jellystone Park Locations Owned by Great Escapes RV Resorts win Multiple National Awards

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Escapes RV Resorts is proud to announce that several of its Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts have received prestigious national media and industry awards, highlighting the company's dedication to providing exceptional family camping and outdoor entertainment experiences.

Jellystone Park Columbus North, Ohio, was recently recognized as the Outdoor Hospitality Industry’s Park of the Year in the medium category. Camp Jellystone, which franchises the popular family camping, glamping and RV brand, named the location its Camp Resort of the Year. It also was recognized for its sales growth, recreation program, high inspection scores and customer service. Co-general managers Kaycee Butt and Jodie Holava have been instrumental in the park's success, consistently ensuring a first-rate guest experience and fostering a welcoming environment for all families.





Earlier this year, USA Today readers voted the Jellystone Park location in Pelahatchie, Mississippi the number two RV park in the United States. Stephanie Goss, the park’s manager, has played a pivotal role in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, further solidifying its reputation as one of the country’s premier destinations for family camping.

"We are immensely proud of all our teams for their relentless pursuit of excellence," said Troy Sheppard, COO of Great Escapes RV Resorts. "These awards reflect the dedication of our staff to deliver memorable experiences to all of our guests.”

Camp Jellystone also honored other Jellystone Park locations within the Great Escapes portfolio with the following awards:

Jellystone Park Pelahatchie, Mississippi: Pinnacle Award, Customer Service Award

Jellystone Park Port Huron, Michigan: Excellence Award, Five-Year Anniversary Celebration, Jellystone Park Top Performer

Jellystone Park Milton, Pennsylvania: Pinnacle Award

Jellystone Park Warrens, Wisconsin: Facility Enhancement Award, Pinnacle Award

Jellystone Park Mark Twain, Missouri: Excellence Award



Great Escapes RV Resorts offer top-tier amenities, engaging activities and exceptional customer service across all of its locations, ensuring families create lasting memories during their stays.

Start planning your next family adventure today at one of Great Escapes RV Resorts’ award-winning parks. Visit www.greatescapesrvresorts.com for reservations and more details.

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

