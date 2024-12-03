From Side Hustle to Full-Time Passion: How Home Baking Is Rising to Meet the $33 Billion Cottage Baking Boom

Leaf & Loaf Maria Baradell, Founder, Leaf & Loaf Maria Baradell, Founder, Leaf & Loaf

New Survey Shows How Bakers Are Turning Holiday Kitchens Into Thriving Businesses Using Social Media and Affordable E-Commerce Tools

Platforms like Temu and Instagram have become game-changers for bakers, allowing us to connect with loyal customers, streamline costs, and scale our businesses without sacrificing the personal touch.” — Maria Baradell

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where passion meets opportunity, home baking is becoming big business. A new survey by Leaf & Loaf reveals that 56% of U.S. adults bake regularly or for special occasions—and nearly 4% are transforming their love of baking into side hustles or full-fledged careers. This holiday season, these entrepreneurial bakers are fueling a $33 billion market for baking ingredients and supplies, leveraging social media and digital tools to grow their customer base.

“Running a home bakery is about finding creative ways to balance quality and affordability,” said Maria Baradell, founder and chief baker at Leaf & Loaf. “Platforms like Temu and Instagram have become game-changers for modern bakers, allowing us to connect with loyal customers, streamline costs, and scale our businesses without sacrificing the personal touch that makes home baking so special.”

Key Findings: Holiday Cheer Meets Business Growth

Conducted by Pollfish from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, the Leaf & Loaf 2024 Home Baking Survey began with a screening of over 25,000 U.S. adults and narrowed the focus to 400 professional or aspiring professional home bakers and 500 customers of home bakeries. The survey sheds insight on what is attracting consumers to home-baked goods—and how home bakers are managing the increasing demand.

Key insights from the survey include:

● Social Media Has Eclipsed Word of Mouth in Marketing: 60% of bakers said that “marketing and growing the business” was their biggest challenge, and increasingly, they are turning to social media to find customers. Among respondents, 46% said that social media was their “most effective marketing channel,” exceeding word of mouth (34%) and local events and markets (18%). When asked what social channels deliver the best results, Instagram was the choice of 40% of respondents, followed by Facebook at 38%. TikTok and YouTube tied for third at 8%.

● Affordable Sourcing Drives Success: Customers made clear that they want high-quality ingredients, which means that bakers have to save elsewhere—principally by sourcing affordable supplies, from stand mixers to baking pans. Among bakers, 68% said the ability to source affordable supplies was “extremely important” to their businesses—and an overwhelming 71% said they typically purchase supplies from online marketplaces like Temu and Amazon.

● Sustainability Wins Loyalty: 47% of customers patronize home bakeries because of fresher ingredients or better quality, but sustainability is an important factor for many as well. In fact, 59% of customers said they prioritize eco-friendly practices, such as recyclable packaging and locally sourced ingredients—driving bakers to innovate sustainably.

● Holiday Rush Fuels Profits: 72% of bakers report increased bulk orders during the holiday season, making it the busiest—and most lucrative—time of year. Among consumers, 86% said they plan to purchase cookies, cakes or other baked goods from a home bakery this holiday season, underscoring the increasing role of these small businesses in festive celebrations.

From Kitchen to Cash: Maria’s Story of Rising Together

For Maria Baradell, baking began as a creative escape and grew into a thriving business. Starting with a sourdough starter gifted by a neighbor, she launched Leaf & Loaf from her kitchen table. Today, her Instagram and TikTok communities—boasting over 75,000 followers—are more than customers; they’re collaborators.

“When I started sharing my journey online, I discovered a vibrant community of bakers eager to help each other grow,” said Baradell. “That’s why I tell my followers, ‘Together We Rise.’ We’re not just baking bread; we’re building connections and businesses.”

Maria’s success highlights a growing trend: home bakers are blending timeless skills with modern tools to turn passion into profit. Platforms like Temu, where she sources affordable tools and eco-friendly packaging, have been essential in scaling her operation without losing the personal touch her customers love.

“Every sourdough loaf and cookie tray we sell is a reminder of the trust and loyalty our customers place in us,” Baradell added. “The holidays are a hectic time for bakers but deeply rewarding, because they bring us closer to our communities.”

About Leaf & Loaf Breads

Leaf & Loaf Breads is a dedicated sourdough bakery and community resource committed to bringing the joy of fresh, artisanal bread back to the dinner table. Founded by Maria Baradell (@leafandloafco) on principles of simplicity, tradition, and quality, Leaf & Loaf specializes in handcrafted sourdough breads made with the finest ingredients and time-honored baking methods. Through workshops, eBooks, and expert guidance, Leaf & Loaf empowers home bakers to turn their passion into thriving businesses. Leaf & Loaf partners with brands like Temu, Hotplate, Fourneau and more. To learn more, visit www.leafandloafbreads.com.

