Yates Cylinders supercharges their Aptean ERP Software with MobileManage™ from Progressive Edge

The MobileManage™ software delivers Yates an enhanced user experience for Made2Manage™ Shop Floor users, across 4 geographic locations.

MobileManage delivers an enhanced experience, in a clean, efficient and mobile interface.” — Yates Cylinders

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progressive Edge is excited to introduce our latest MobileManage customer, Yates Cylinders . Yates Cylinders is a manufacturer and rebuilder of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders of world-class value. With manufacturing and distribution locations in Michigan, Atlanta, Ohio and Alabama, they are one of the largest and most complete pneumatic and hydraulic cylinder manufacturers in the country.A long-time user of the Aptean Made2Manage ERP software, Yates was always looking for new efficiencies to improve productivity and quality on the Shop Floor. MobileManage was a direct answer to their needs to support their growing demand.Yates, explains, “We immediately saw the benefits of the MobileManage software. It would enable the shop users, reduce paperwork on the shop floor, streamline labor reporting and improve inventory.” Yates continues, “Our ERP provider had solutions, but they were paper driven, rigid and not flexible. MobileManage delivers an enhanced experience, in a clean, efficient and mobile interface. This is the type of software we need to support the future growth of Yates Cylinders.”“Yates is a perfect candidate for the MobileManage software”, say Kenneth Roy, President of Progressive Edge. “They understand the needs and benefits of efficiency on the Shop Floor. MobileManage was designed to reduce the need for paper, deliver electronic work instructions , make labor entry a breeze, and improve the overall user experience.”The implementation of the MobileManage software is critical to the future growth of Yates Cylinders and there are high expectations of receiving significant efficiencies and cost savings in a very short time. Both Yates and Progressive Edge are excited to meet these expectations.About Yates CylindersYates Cylinders has been an industry-leading, family-owned manufacturer for over 50 years and is considered one of the largest pneumatic and hydraulic cylinder manufacturers in the United States. The company specializes in engineering, manufacturing, repairing, and rebuilding tie rods, welded bodies, mill duty, and custom cylinders. The company’s additional capabilities include reverse engineering, CNC machining, welding, and 24/7 emergency repairs. Visit Yates Cylinders online to learn more about how they can handle all your cylinder needs.About Progressive Edge, LLC.Since 1999, Progressive Edge has been developing Made2Manage™ Compatible software. MobileManage™ is fully developed and supported through Progressive Edge. Made2Manage™ is a trademark owned exclusively by Aptean, Inc. Progressive Edge is not affiliated with or sponsored by Aptean, Inc., and is not an authorized retailer of, or service provider for the Made2Manage™ product.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.