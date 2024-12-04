Groundbreaking Book About Emotional CPR to Be Launched December 12

The book, written and edited by individuals with lived experience of a mental health condition, tells the story of the development and worldwide impact of eCPR.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Empowerment Center (NEC) is proud to announce the publication of a groundbreaking book on Emotional CPR (eCPR), an evidence-based practice used around the world to support people in emotional distress.“The book tells the story of Emotional CPR, a practice developed entirely by those with lived experience,” said Oryx Cohen, CEO of the National Empowerment Center. “It shares engaging, sometimes lifesaving stories of the impact of eCPR across the globe.”Emotional CPR’s history begins in 2009, decades after its seeds were planted in the heart and mind of one of its creators, Dr. Daniel Fisher. The illustrated book includes an Introduction, with details on what led Dr. Fisher to begin to develop eCPR, followed by Part 1: How eCPR Changes Lives, and Part 2: Learning Emotional eCPR. Part 2 is a manual on how to practice eCPR. Appendix E offers Resources for Further Exploration.The book will be officially launched at Kim's (Virtual) Coffee House on December 12, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST. There will be readings from the book, and opportunities to ask the contributors questions. To register, click here Kim Ewing, an Emotional CPR master trainer and NEC's director of training and engagement, shared the impact the training has had on her life as well as the lives of others. "Emotional CPR (eCPR) has been a profound journey of self-discovery,” she said. “It has unlocked a world of feeling, connection, and empowerment, allowing me to delve deeper into self-care and to rediscover my true self. This daily practice has transformed countless lives worldwide, as evidenced in this inspiring book."The book was edited by contributors Barbara Meyers, PhD, MDiv, CPS; Daniel B. Fisher, MD, PhD; Oryx Cohen, MPA; W. Reid Smithdeal, MSW, LCSW, CPSS; and Shira Collings, MS, LPC, with additional contributions from more than 30 others.Rev. Meyers, an eCPR trainer who led the effort to create the book, added: "The uniqueness of eCPR is that it has been created by people with lived experience of emotional crisis. They have collected the techniques they found helpful or wished had been available to them, and packaged them together in this unique program. The stories you will find in the book are a testament to its life-changing potential."Dr. Fisher, whose epiphany during a psychiatric hospitalization in his 20s led to the creation of eCPR, said: “Emotional CPR helps us in connecting to others and ourselves. In connecting, we feel our power and are revitalized to life’s meaning and purpose. Emotional CPR is a public health, evidence-based approach, providing primary prevention for anyone experiencing distress from going into a crisis."“Emotional CPR: Assisting People Through Emotional Distress” is now available at the NEC store and on Amazon.

