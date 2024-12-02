Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4009270                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 0647 hours

STREET: Burke Green Road

TOWN: Burke

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: .2 miles from Apple Tree Lane

WEATHER:        light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rachel Roy

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joyce Lemieux

AGE: 65    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Gladiator

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 12/02/2024 at approximately 0647 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Burke Green Road in the town of Burke. Investigation revealed Lemieux was travelling south on Burke Green when she began to slow down and pull to the right of the road. Roy, who was also travelling south attempted to brake, however was unable to stop due to road conditions and collided with Lemieux's vehicle. Neither operator sustained any injuries from this crash and both vehicles were removed from the scene. the Vermont State Police was assisted by Burke Fire Department on scene.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

