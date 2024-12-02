St Johnsbury Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4009270
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 0647 hours
STREET: Burke Green Road
TOWN: Burke
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: .2 miles from Apple Tree Lane
WEATHER: light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rachel Roy
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joyce Lemieux
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Gladiator
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to the bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/02/2024 at approximately 0647 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Burke Green Road in the town of Burke. Investigation revealed Lemieux was travelling south on Burke Green when she began to slow down and pull to the right of the road. Roy, who was also travelling south attempted to brake, however was unable to stop due to road conditions and collided with Lemieux's vehicle. Neither operator sustained any injuries from this crash and both vehicles were removed from the scene. the Vermont State Police was assisted by Burke Fire Department on scene.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
