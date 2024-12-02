Power Capacitors Market to Hit USD 25,995.4 Million by 2034 with 5.4% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The presence of favourable government policies related to the emission of greenhouse gases is propelling the demand for energy-efficient technologies across Europe. This is expected to accelerate the demand for power capacitors.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power capacitors market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the proliferation of renewable energy, and advancements in technology. Estimated at USD 15,349.0 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 25,995.4 million by 2034, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This blog explores the market landscape, diving into its key components, drivers, and future opportunities.

As smart technology has penetrated the industrial space, the application of capacitors has increased. From small tools to mega machines, capacitors and supercapacitors are in continuous use. A supercapacitor has a wide range of applications. It can deliver high power and enable high load currents owing to its low resistance, expanding the power capacitor market size.

The charging mechanism is simple yet fast and doesn't overcharge. Compared to a battery, a supercapacitor has excellent high- and low-temperature charge, power control, and discharge performance. It is also highly reliable and has low impedance. This fuels the sales of power capacitors in new regions.

Growing demand for induction motors used for the conservation of electrical energy is projected to bolster the adoption of power capacitors. Subsequently, demand for energy efficiency and high power in the electric rail traction transformers will create remunerative opportunities for the market. Let's look at the applications and prospects of power capacitors

Power capacitors are integral to applications such as energy storage, grid infrastructure, and industrial equipment. The expanding deployment of renewable energy, such as solar and wind, necessitates robust grid infrastructure, fueling the adoption of capacitors for energy stability and voltage regulation.

Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, are experiencing robust industrialization and urbanization. This has led to increasing investments in energy infrastructure and smart grids, propelling the market's growth in these regions. Similarly, North America and Europe are focusing on green energy initiatives, further bolstering demand.

Innovations in capacitor technology, including the development of self-healing capacitors and ultra-high-voltage capacitors, have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of power systems. These advancements have broadened the scope of capacitor applications across various industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Steady Growth in Market Size: The global power capacitors market is set to grow from USD 15,349.0 million in 2024 to USD 25,995.4 million by 2034, reflecting the increasing reliance on energy-efficient technologies. Emerging Markets Lead the Way: Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, followed by strong growth in North America and Europe. Technological Innovations as Game Changers: New capacitor technologies are expanding applications across sectors, including renewable energy, EVs, and industrial equipment. Sustainability as a Core Focus: The industry's emphasis on eco-friendly solutions is driving investments in green energy and efficient power management systems.

“The power capacitors market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the global transition toward renewable energy, smart grid development, and industrial automation. Technological advancements, such as the development of ultra-high-voltage and supercapacitors, are enabling new applications across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and consumer electronics. “opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Application and Future

With exciting price segments, the power capacitor plays a vital role in general consumer devices. The capacitors now have almost the same price segments as batteries. They provide everything from backup power for mobile phones to battery life extensions for devices that sometimes need quick bursts of power, like a digital camera's zoom feature.

From charging pumps and generating high voltage to storing power, capacitors are connected in parallel with DC circuits for the smooth flow of current. The capacitor works as the catalyst and can be found in the home appliances such as fans, fridges, microwaves and washing machines. It throttles the high power towards these circuits and their motors to start working.

The technology is rising more in line with the properties of a traditional rechargeable battery and is creating a hybrid in the space between the standard capacitor and battery, suiting to parallel connection with batteries to take the best features of both.

• Memory backup in electronic equipment to help manage low power input Recovery of braking energy for vehicles such as buses and trains

• Energy harvesting in wind and solar helps smooth out intermittent power supplies

• Electric vehicle usage that often needs high-current short power

Industries 4.0, also known as the fourth industrial revolution's components, such as artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning, have also shaped these power capacitors and their technology. Once added to the circuit, it can remember the device with AI while it provides the limited current that is needed to jump-start the system.





Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy

The shift toward renewable energy sources is a major driver of the power capacitors market. Solar and wind power installations require efficient energy storage and distribution systems, making capacitors indispensable for maintaining grid stability and reducing energy losses.

Adoption of Smart Grid Technology

Smart grids, which integrate digital twin technology into power distribution, rely heavily on capacitors for voltage stabilization and reactive power compensation. Governments worldwide are investing in smart grid projects, creating a fertile ground for market growth.

Industrial Automation and Electrification

The trend toward automation in industries and the electrification of transportation are further driving capacitor demand. Power capacitors enhance the performance of electric vehicles (EVs) and ensure the efficient functioning of automated machinery.

Expanding Use in Consumer Electronics

The growing market for high-performance consumer electronics, such as smartphones and laptops, also contributes to the demand for capacitors. These devices rely on capacitors for energy storage and signal processing, ensuring smooth operation.

Which are the Factors Promoting Growth in Power Capacitors Market?

Rising demand for uninterruptable power supply used in medical engineering is projected to surge the demand for power capacitors. In addition to this, rising demand for electric motors and induction motors in agriculture sector will create conducive environment for the market.

Another factor expected to propel the growth include favourable government laws and regulation related to conservation of energy. Also, requirement of radio frequency integrated circuits, voltage and frequency convertors in industrial sector is increasing. This is expected to drive the demand in the market.

Which are the Challenges Faced in Power Capacitors Market?

Growing incidence of leakage of currents in electrical components is projected to limit the use of power capacitors. Additionally, changing equivalent series resistance (ESR) and value tolerance might restrain the demand for power capacitors.

Moreover, increasing demand for an alternative due to short life span of the power capacitors will inhibit the growth in the market.

Component Insights

Ceramic capacitors are widely used for their compact size and reliability, making them ideal for applications in consumer electronics and automotive systems. Their high dielectric strength supports efficient energy storage in compact spaces.

Electrolytic capacitors dominate industrial and grid applications due to their high capacitance and cost-effectiveness. They play a crucial role in power factor correction and energy storage systems.

Film capacitors are known for their durability and stability, often employed in renewable energy systems and industrial automation. Their ability to withstand high voltages makes them suitable for grid applications.

Supercapacitors, or ultracapacitors, are emerging as a key technology in applications requiring rapid charge and discharge cycles, such as EVs and smart grids. Their growing adoption signals a shift toward high-performance energy storage solutions.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights, Growth Drivers

Top Players in the Market

Leading companies in the power capacitors market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, General Electric, TDK Corporation, and Siemens AG. These players are driving innovation and expanding their product portfolios to cater to diverse applications.

Key Segments of Power Capacitors Industry

By Type:

In terms of type, the industry is divided into low voltage power capacitors, medium voltage power capacitors, and high voltage power capacitors.

By Technology:

In terms of technology, it is divided ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, plastic film capacitors, tantalum capacitors, and others.

By Industry:

The industry is classified as aerospace & defense, energy & utilities, automotive, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Leistungskondensatoren steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach energieeffizienten Lösungen, die Verbreitung erneuerbarer Energien und technologische Fortschritte. Der Markt wird im Jahr 2024 auf 15.349,0 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2034 25.995,4 Millionen USD erreichen und im Prognosezeitraum mit einer konstanten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,4 % wachsen . Dieser Blog untersucht die Marktlandschaft und geht auf ihre wichtigsten Komponenten, Treiber und zukünftigen Chancen ein.

Leistungskondensatoren sind ein wesentlicher Bestandteil von Anwendungen wie Energiespeicherung, Netzinfrastruktur und Industrieanlagen. Der zunehmende Einsatz erneuerbarer Energien wie Solar- und Windenergie erfordert eine robuste Netzinfrastruktur und fördert den Einsatz von Kondensatoren zur Energiestabilität und Spannungsregulierung.

Länder im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum wie China und Indien erleben eine robuste Industrialisierung und Urbanisierung. Dies hat zu steigenden Investitionen in Energieinfrastruktur und intelligente Netze geführt und das Marktwachstum in diesen Regionen vorangetrieben. Ebenso konzentrieren sich Nordamerika und Europa auf Initiativen für grüne Energie, was die Nachfrage weiter ankurbelt.

Innovationen in der Kondensatortechnologie, darunter die Entwicklung selbstheilender Kondensatoren und Ultrahochspannungskondensatoren , haben die Effizienz und Zuverlässigkeit von Stromversorgungssystemen verbessert. Diese Fortschritte haben den Anwendungsbereich von Kondensatoren in verschiedenen Branchen erweitert.

Treiber und Chancen

Steigende Nachfrage nach erneuerbarer Energie

Der Übergang zu erneuerbaren Energiequellen ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Marktes für Leistungskondensatoren . Solar- und Windkraftanlagen erfordern effiziente Energiespeicher- und -verteilungssysteme, wodurch Kondensatoren für die Aufrechterhaltung der Netzstabilität und die Reduzierung von Energieverlusten unverzichtbar werden.

Einführung der Smart Grid-Technologie

Smart Grids, die digitale Technologie in die Stromverteilung integrieren, sind in hohem Maße auf Kondensatoren zur Spannungsstabilisierung und Blindleistungskompensation angewiesen. Regierungen weltweit investieren in Smart Grid-Projekte und schaffen damit einen fruchtbaren Boden für Marktwachstum.

Industrielle Automatisierung und Elektrifizierung

Der Trend zur Automatisierung in der Industrie und zur Elektrifizierung des Transportwesens treiben die Nachfrage nach Kondensatoren weiter an. Leistungskondensatoren verbessern die Leistung von Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs) und gewährleisten den effizienten Betrieb automatisierter Maschinen.

Ausweitung der Nutzung in der Unterhaltungselektronik

Der wachsende Markt für leistungsstarke Unterhaltungselektronik wie Smartphones und Laptops trägt ebenfalls zur Nachfrage nach Kondensatoren bei. Diese Geräte sind auf Kondensatoren zur Energiespeicherung und Signalverarbeitung angewiesen und gewährleisten so einen reibungslosen Betrieb.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Stetiges Wachstum der Marktgröße : Der globale Markt für Leistungskondensatoren wird voraussichtlich von 15.349,0 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 25.995,4 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen , was die zunehmende Abhängigkeit von energieeffizienten Technologien widerspiegelt. Schwellenmärkte weisen den Weg : Aufgrund der raschen Industrialisierung und Urbanisierung wird der asiatisch-pazifische Raum voraussichtlich den Markt dominieren, gefolgt von starkem Wachstum in Nordamerika und Europa. Technologische Innovationen als bahnbrechende Neuerungen : Neue Kondensatortechnologien erweitern die Anwendungsgebiete in allen Sektoren, darunter erneuerbare Energien, Elektrofahrzeuge und Industrieanlagen. Nachhaltigkeit als zentraler Schwerpunkt : Der Schwerpunkt der Branche auf umweltfreundlichen Lösungen treibt Investitionen in grüne Energie und effiziente Energiemanagementsysteme voran.

„Der Markt für Leistungskondensatoren wächst stetig, angetrieben durch den globalen Übergang zu erneuerbaren Energien, die Entwicklung intelligenter Stromnetze und die industrielle Automatisierung. Technologische Fortschritte wie die Entwicklung von Ultrahochspannungs- und Superkondensatoren ermöglichen neue Anwendungen in Elektrofahrzeugen, erneuerbaren Energiesystemen und Unterhaltungselektronik“, meint Sudip Saha, Geschäftsführer bei Future Market Insights (FMI) Analyst.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Keramikkondensatoren werden aufgrund ihrer kompakten Größe und Zuverlässigkeit häufig verwendet und eignen sich daher ideal für Anwendungen in der Unterhaltungselektronik und in Automobilsystemen. Ihre hohe Durchschlagsfestigkeit ermöglicht eine effiziente Energiespeicherung auf kompaktem Raum.

Elektrolytkondensatoren dominieren aufgrund ihrer hohen Kapazität und Kosteneffizienz Industrie- und Netzanwendungen. Sie spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei Leistungsfaktorkorrektur- und Energiespeichersystemen.

Folienkondensatoren

Folienkondensatoren sind für ihre Langlebigkeit und Stabilität bekannt und werden häufig in erneuerbaren Energiesystemen und der industriellen Automatisierung eingesetzt. Aufgrund ihrer hohen Spannungsfestigkeit eignen sie sich für Netzanwendungen.

Superkondensatoren oder Ultrakondensatoren entwickeln sich zu einer Schlüsseltechnologie in Anwendungen, die schnelle Lade- und Entladezyklen erfordern, wie etwa Elektrofahrzeuge und Smart Grids. Ihre zunehmende Verbreitung signalisiert einen Trend hin zu hochleistungsfähigen Energiespeicherlösungen.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in Marktanteile, Wachstumstreiber

Top-Player auf dem Markt

Zu den führenden Unternehmen auf dem Markt für Leistungskondensatoren zählen ABB Ltd. , Eaton Corporation , General Electric , TDK Corporation und Siemens AG . Diese Akteure treiben Innovationen voran und erweitern ihr Produktportfolio, um vielfältige Anwendungen abzudecken.

Wachstumsstrategien

Zu den wichtigsten Strategien gehören:

Technologische Fortschritte : Entwicklung hocheffizienter Kondensatoren, um den Anforderungen moderner Stromversorgungssysteme gerecht zu werden.

: Entwicklung hocheffizienter Kondensatoren, um den Anforderungen moderner Stromversorgungssysteme gerecht zu werden. Partnerschaften und Kooperationen : Zusammenarbeit mit Regierungen und Industrie zur Unterstützung der Infrastrukturentwicklung.

: Zusammenarbeit mit Regierungen und Industrie zur Unterstützung der Infrastrukturentwicklung. Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen : Betonung umweltfreundlicher Materialien und Prozesse zur Einhaltung globaler Nachhaltigkeitsziele.



Schlüsselsegmente der Leistungskondensatorenindustrie

Nach Typ:

Hinsichtlich des Typs wird in der Branche zwischen Niederspannungs-Leistungskondensatoren, Mittelspannungs-Leistungskondensatoren und Hochspannungs-Leistungskondensatoren unterschieden.

Nach Technologie:

Technologisch unterscheidet man zwischen Keramikkondensatoren, Aluminium-Elektrolytkondensatoren, Kunststofffolienkondensatoren, Tantalkondensatoren und weiteren.

Nach Branche:

Die Branchen werden in Luft- und Raumfahrt und Verteidigung, Energie und Versorgung, Automobilindustrie, Fertigung, IT und Telekommunikation, Gesundheitswesen und Sonstige eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Im Bericht werden wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA) behandelt.

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

