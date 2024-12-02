Afghanistan: Helping a record number of children with cerebral palsy

When Gul Wazir's eight-month-old daughter, Fatima, struggled with mobility caused by CP, he became her superhero. After spending months searching for the right treatment, the devoted father travelled four hours away from their home in eastern Afghanistan and finally found the PRC in Kabul.

I had to find a way to help her. I couldn’t afford treatment abroad, but I couldn't afford to give up either. Now, Fatima is in rehabilitation and the signs of progress bring immense joy to me. Seeing her improve is the best thing that could happen.

Over 64,121 patients with CP are currently receiving ongoing treatment at the ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centres. "While cerebral palsy is a lifelong condition, and brain damage cannot be reversed, the transformative effects of physical therapy should not be underestimated," explained Najmuddin Helal, manager of the physical rehabilitation centre in Kabul. “At our centres in Afghanistan, we have witnessed first-hand how early physical therapy response can change lives. Our free and timely rehabilitation services are designed to help patients with cerebral palsy overcome challenges and lead a better life."

While much more needs to be done, the determination of the communities in Afghanistan to improve conditions for children with CP is promising. As we continue running our biggest physical rehabilitation programme in Afghanistan, we are committed to offering physical and social rehabilitation support, to over 200,000 patients every year in the seven ICRC-supported PRCs in Afghanistan, by providing orthoses, prostheses, physiotherapy, vocational training and interest-free microcredit loans.