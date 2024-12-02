Press Releases

11/29/2024

Shop CT Grown: Spread Holiday Cheer

Support Local Farm Businesses on Small Business Saturday and Throughout the Season

(HARTFORD, CT) – This holiday season, Connecticut Grown is inviting residents to support their local communities by shopping CT Grown with the purchase of locally grown and made farm products, from festive decorations to thoughtful gifts, delicious holiday ingredients, and much more. With Small Business Saturday fast approaching on November 30, this is the perfect opportunity to show love for local farm businesses and keep dollars circulating within the community.

“Visiting a local Christmas tree farm with my family after Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday season in our home,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “From decorating your home to finding the perfect gift for a loved one or preparing a festive meal, Connecticut’s farms provide a diverse spectrum of high-quality, award-winning farm products that help make this season truly unforgettable.”

Decorate your Home with CT Grown

There’s nothing like the scent of a fresh, Connecticut Grown Christmas tree to bring warmth and holiday cheer to your home. Connecticut tree farms offer a wide variety of Christmas trees, including firs, pines, and spruces, perfect for all your festive decorating needs. Complement your tree with beautifully crafted wreaths and vibrant poinsettias grown by the state’s robust greenhouse sector. By shopping locally for these holiday essentials, you're not only supporting Connecticut agriculture but also bringing the charm of the state’s natural beauty into your home.

Give the Gift of Locally Made Fiber Goods

Looking for a unique gift that’s cozy, functional, and made with love? Look no further than Connecticut’s talented artisans who craft beautiful mittens, socks, and blankets from local fibers. These handmade treasures are perfect for anyone on your list, offering unmatched warmth and a personal touch. From wool to alpaca, each item represents the craftsmanship of Connecticut’s fiber producers and is a gift that keeps giving for years to come.

Source CT Grown Ingredients for Your Holiday Gatherings

Take your holiday meals to the next level with fresh, locally sourced ingredients from Connecticut’s farmers, winemakers, bakers, and shellfish harvesters. From artisanal cheeses and local farm wines to prime cuts of meat, oysters, fresh vegetables, and homemade pies, there’s no shortage of options to make your holiday gatherings extra special. Supporting Connecticut producers ensures you’re serving the best the state has to offer while contributing to a vibrant and sustainable local food economy.

Perfect Stocking Stuffers & Teacher Gifts

Need a last-minute gift or stocking stuffer? Visit a Connecticut farmers’ market or farm store for small, thoughtful gifts, including handcrafted soaps and lotions made from goat’s milk, locally harvested honey, maple syrup, and artisanal chocolates. These gifts not only support small businesses but also celebrate the incredible craftsmanship found right in our own backyard.

Make CT Grown A Way of Life

This Small Business Saturday, scheduled for November 30, shoppers are encouraged to make CT Grown a way of life with a conscious decision to shop small. Explore the many local farms, farm wineries, and farmers’ markets throughout Connecticut offering holiday treasures and gifts that are sure to delight. By supporting Connecticut’s local farm businesses, you’re investing in the growth of your community, helping to create jobs, and preserving the unique character of the state.

For more holiday ideas and to find local farms, visit CTGrown.org.

Connecticut Grown is a multifaceted program developed in 1986 and administered by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture to support the diversity of Connecticut Grown products in local, regional, national, and international markets through both direct-to-consumer and wholesale-oriented program components.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

