Steady Leadership, Bold Vision: Horanska and Murphy Re-Elected to Lead FIBEP Forward

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magdalena Horanska of NEWTON Media and Todd Murphy of Truescope have been re-elected to their roles as Secretary General and President of FIBEP , respectively, signaling a continued era of stability and progress for the global association. Horanska, whose tenure has been marked by her dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation, will serve another five years, while Murphy, a lifelong champion of the industry, embarks on a three-year term after an impactful first year in office. Their leadership comes at a pivotal moment as FIBEP doubles down on ambitious initiatives to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of media intelligence.Magdalena Horanska, who has represented FIBEP since 2018 with unwavering commitment, expressed her gratitude for the members’ trust: “I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as FIBEP Secretary General. I thank our members for their trust and look forward to tackling new challenges and opportunities together. However, none of this would be possible without the support of NEWTON Media, which repeatedly enables me to serve in this role.”Todd Murphy, who assumed the presidency last year following Thomas Vejlemand, reflected on his renewed mandate and the path that led him there: “As a person that has literally grown up in the media intelligence industry, being elected to a full-term as leader of FIBEP is quite emotional for me. For many, such a position might simply be another volunteer opportunity. For me, however, it signals my growth from throwing out the cutup newspapers on weekends for my father, to an opportunity to work with the best and brightest of leaders in our industry. It is with honour and great pride that I accept this vote of confidence in the work our current Board of Directors is doing on behalf of the members of FIBEP.”The current FIBEP leadership is united around key priorities. Copyright remains a critical focus, as members navigate evolving legal frameworks and growing challenges from AI and text and data mining practices. FIBEP is committed to providing members with expert resources, regular updates, and tailored advice on copyright models, pricing structures, and compliance strategies. This effort also aims to enhance members’ understanding of collective management organizations and their operations across different jurisdictions.FIBEP’s members have expressed a clear demand for greater transparency and fairness in copyright pricing, and the organization will continue to advocate for balanced practices that support innovation while respecting intellectual property rights. The upcoming Copyright Talks in Milan in March 2025 will provide a vital platform for members to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and gain actionable insights into the latest trends and legal developments.In addition to its focus on copyright, FIBEP is prioritizing organizational growth under the leadership of Steffen Egelund. A key aspect of this effort is enhancing networking opportunities for members, enabling them to build stronger connections and share expertise more effectively.Another cornerstone of FIBEP’s strategy is deepening its relationships with leading industry partners such as AMEC, FIPP, PDLN, and ICCO. These partnerships are essential for advancing shared goals, promoting innovation, and addressing the evolving needs of the media intelligence sector. By strengthening these collaborations, FIBEP is positioning itself as a bridge between diverse stakeholders and a leading advocate for the industry’s growth and development. As FIBEP moves forward, Magdalena, Todd, and the Board of Directors are committed to driving these initiatives and ensuring the association remains a trusted partner and resource for its members.About FIBEPFIBEP is the world’s media intelligence association with over 130 corporate members from more than 45 countries. The association and its members are focused on providing globally-driven, enterprise-scale solutions in the fields of media monitoring, media analysis, PR distribution, journalist databases, as well as consulting services and SaaS platforms.The federation was founded in 1953 in Paris and now hosts a broad range of activities including the FIBEP World Media Intelligence Congress, senior networking sessions, and a variety of high-impact research studies.For over 65 years and 50+ global congresses, FIBEP has united industry leaders to tackle key media monitoring and communications challenges. The 2025 World Media Intelligence Congress in Germany promises to be a must-attend event for communication professionals.

