Blockchain Forum in Moscow: Must-Attend Global Crypto Event

Blockchain Life 2025

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a series of successful events in Dubai, Blockchain Life 2025 will bring the global industry stars and international community to the heart of the CIS.

The 14th Blockchain Forum will bring together over 15,000 premium attendees, including the most influential figures in web3, cryptocurrency, and mining from more than 100 countries.

The last event featured participation from Tether, TRON, Ledger, Trust Wallet, Tezos, Binance, TON, OKX, Ripple, Bitmain, Bybit, Animoca Brands, Circle, BingX, ICP, Kraken, Sandbox, Polygon, Litecoin, Sui, BNB Chain, Cardano, DYDX, Vechain, Osmosis, Chiliz, Algorand, Ether Fi, Manta, Mantle, Delysium.

Simultaneous translation of all speeches into English will be provided absolutely free of charge.

Attendees can look forward to insider information from market drivers, behind-the-scenes negotiations, and hundreds of valuable connections. Founders and top managers of major companies will share strategies for profiting from the hottest trends of the season.

To conclude the forum, VIP participants and speakers will be invited to a conceptual AfterParty. The name of the star guest and the theme of the upcoming party are still a secret, but the event promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.

Tickets are already on sale – be sure to get them now, as prices will triple closer to the event. Get a 10% discount using the promo code KEYWIRE on the website https://blockchain.forum/en/.

