SGLT2 Inhibitors Market is Projected to Reach US$ 32.75 Billion by 2034, Registering a CAGR of 6.9%

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market

The worldwide escalation in type 2 diabetes is driving the market demand.

SGLT2 inhibitors operate by decreasing renal entrance for glucose, causing elevated urinary glucose elimination.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our SGLT2 inhibitors market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the SGLT2 inhibitors market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 6.9%, the market was valued at USD 16.79 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 32.75 billion by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are a category of oral prescription medicines that are FDA-consented for usage with diet and exercise to lessen blood sugar in grown-ups with type 2 diabetes. Some SGLT2 inhibitors are also FDA-consented for usage in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or heart failure to lessen the probability of heart attack, stroke, or heart failure involving people who are diabetes-free.

One kind of SGLT2 inhibitor is now FDA consented to assist in enhancing blood sugar regulation in children 10 years or above with type 2 diabetes. Research is in progress to observe if SGLT2 inhibitors are of assistance in some kidney illnesses in children who do not have diabetes. The growing consciousness of improved diagnostic methods has caused a superior aggregate of diabetes diagnoses, pushing the SGLT2 inhibitors market demand.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐆𝐋𝐓𝟐 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• AstraZeneca
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Sanofi• TheracosBio, LLC𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Clinical Guidelines and Recommendations: The clinical directives and advice of spearheading health firms such as the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) continuously reinforce the usage of SGLT2 inhibitors for particular patient categories. This approval has created the surge of SGLT2 inhibitors boosting the demand for SGLT2 inhibitors market growth.Growing Geriatric Population: The growing geriatric population globally is causing the surging occurrence of diabetes and connected health conditions. Because of age-connected elements, elderly people are at an elevated probability of advancing type 2 diabetes, causing a profound requirement for SGLT2 inhibitors.

Surge in New Drug Approvals: The augmentation of the market is impacted by the consent of contemporary drugs and enlarged symptoms by administrative organizations such as the FDA and EMA. SGLT2 inhibitors, acknowledged for their medicinal applications, have acquired growing consent for additional symptoms involving type 2 diabetes, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The SGLT2 inhibitors market segmentation is based on indication, drug, distribution channel, and region.

• By indication analysis, the type 2 diabetes segment held the largest market share. This is due to the increasing existence of obesity emanating from substandard dietary options, indolent lifestyles, and elevated calorie food consumption. Contemporary lifestyles normally include extended periods of physical idleness pushed by desk-bound work, escalated screen times, and decreased physical strain.• By distribution channel analysis, the online pharmacies segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to them offering exceptional ease to patients particularly those in distant and underserved areas. This augmented penetration has caused a growing market reach of SGLT2 inhibitors, rendering them more broadly obtainable.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the SGLT2 inhibitors market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of growing detrimental strain and inadequate mental health. Further, the growing existence of diabetes patients in North America has caused elevated demand for SGLT2 inhibitors in the region.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's growing aging population, causing an elevated existence of type 2 diabetes among older grownups, fuels the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the SGLT2 inhibitors market?
The market size was valued at USD 16.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 32.75 billion by 2034.

What is the growth rate of the SGLT2 inhibitors market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2025-2034.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.

Which indication led the market in 2024?
The type 2 diabetes category dominated the market in 2024. 