Y.E.S.! transforms San Antonio's youth with a game-changing, year-round 6-Week Mentorship Program

SAN ANOTNIO, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services is thrilled to announce its 6-Week Mentorship Program, an initiative designed to inspire and equip young innovators in grades 6-12 with the tools and skills to bring their entrepreneurial ideas to life. This engaging program offers hands-on guidance, fostering creativity and leadership while helping students turn their dreams into actionable ventures.Held every two weeks on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Geekdom in San Antonio, the program teaches the essentials of business planning, marketing, branding, audience engagement, and launching successful ventures. Participants will be mentored by experienced professionals who guide them every step of the way, preparing them for success in today’s competitive world.“This program is about more than entrepreneurship—it’s about empowering youth to see themselves as leaders and creators,” said Jacqueline N. Hernandez, Founder of Y.E.S.! “We’re giving them the confidence to take control of their futures and make an impact.” Students interested in this opportunity can apply by completing the application form below. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.Affordable Math Tutoring Services Led by Academic Expert James Courtney. In addition to mentorship, Y.E.S.! is proud to offer Affordable Math Tutoring Services led by James Courtney, an experienced academic professor. These sessions, held every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Geekdom 110 E. Houston St. San Antonio, provide personalized Algebra 1-2 and Geometry instruction.Courtney’s high-level expertise ensures students receive focused guidance to build their math skills and confidence, whether they are catching up or aiming to master advanced topics. Y.E.S.!’s commitment to academic success complements its entrepreneurial training, giving students a well-rounded foundation for their futures. Fill out the application below to get your teen on the tutoring list and access these transformative services.Meet the Dynamic Leaders Behind it All: Introducing Our Leadership TeamY.E.S.! is led by a dedicated team of advocates, entrepreneurs, and youth leaders committed to empowering the next generation:Board Members:Desiree H. Serna Martinez – Nonprofit Guru in San Antonio, TX, empowering youth through high-profile connections.Vanessa Richaud – Franchise owner of ChillN7 at 21, inspiring young entrepreneurs.Faten Bazzi – Co-founder of Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting, championing youth success.Jacqueline N. Hernandez – Founder of Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting, visionary leader, and author advocating generational wealth.Program Leadership:Victoria Miranda – Program DirectorVictoria Miranda brings years of invaluable experience in youth development to her role as Program Director at Y.E.S.! Currently managing a YMCA site, Victoria has received numerous awards for her outstanding impact on the students she serves. Her proven ability to inspire, educate, and create meaningful change makes her an asset to the Y.E.S.! team. Victoria now brings her expertise to San Antonio, where she is expanding and curating impactful programs that empower youth to thrive academically, professionally, and personally.Junior Board Members:The Junior Board Members of Y.E.S.! are exceptional high school students who were hand-selected for these positions because of their outstanding leadership and dedication to entrepreneurship. These individuals are not only noteworthy examples of what Y.E.S.! represents but also key contributors to the program’s growth and success. Through their influence and decision-making, they attract peers and resources to the organization, adding immense value and fostering a community of innovation and leadership among all participants.Jade Aguirre – Organizational Specialist at Y.E.S.!, an aspiring fashion designer who connects youth through creativity.Madison Myers – Social Media Manager, athlete, and entrepreneur inspiring leadership.Samuel Torres – Leader of Y.E.S.! Mentorship program, student-athlete, and entrepreneur running two businesses.Dashawn Davis – Y.E.S.! Recruiter and young entrepreneur leading by example.Introducing Our Newest Premium Gold Sponsor: Master Jason WrightY.E.S.! is honored to announce Master Jason Wright, Martial Arts Expert and Instructor at Super Kai Dojo, as our newest Premium Gold Sponsor. Located at 2422 Freedom Dr., Master Wright has made a generous donation, including class time—two classes per week for the next three months—to the youth of San Antonio exclusive to the members of the Y.E.S.! program.Through these karate classes, Master Wright is empowering youth with the tools to build strong minds and bodies. His lessons in leadership, discipline, endurance, and fortitude emphasize the importance of perseverance and self-belief.“We don’t give up. ‘I can’t’ is not in our vocabulary,” said Master Wright. “I am committed to giving back to the youth of San Antonio, building their confidence, and helping them develop the strength to overcome challenges.”Jason Wright’s dedication to making a positive change in the community aligns perfectly with Y.E.S.!’s mission to empower young leaders, and his partnership adds immense value to our programs.Take Action Today – Enroll Your Child in a Life-Changing Program!Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship Services is transforming lives through our innovative programs. Don’t miss the opportunity to empower your child with the skills and confidence they need to thrive. 6-Week Mentorship Program: Help your teen turn big ideas into reality with hands-on guidance from industry professionals.Affordable Math Tutoring Services: Led by academic expert James Courtney, our tutoring sessions focus on Algebra 1-2 and Geometry to build skills and confidence.Exclusive Karate Classes with Master Jason Wright: Available only through Y.E.S.! Master Wright is offering two classes per week for three months, using karate to teach youth the power of discipline, leadership, and endurance.Spaces are limited—secure your spot today and give your child the tools to succeed!About Y.E.S.! Youth Entrepreneurship ServicesYouth Entrepreneurship Services (Y.E.S.!) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people through entrepreneurship education, leadership development, and academic support. By fostering creativity, innovation, and self-reliance, Y.E.S.! equips youth to build generational success and contribute meaningfully to their communities.For more information or to get involved, visit yesnonprofit.org or follow us on social media at @yesnonprofit.Y.E.S.! We Can.

