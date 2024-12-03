German Accelerator through Start2 Group Signs MOU with KITA to Boost Global Growth of German and Korean Startups

KITA - Start2 Group MOU signing ceremony

German Accelerator to Play a Key Role in Strengthening Bilateral Innovation Ecosystems

Korea International Trade Association (KITA) is a key partner to propel cross border cooperation and promote the exceptional innovation capabilities of German startups in Korea” — Dr. Stefan Drews, Governmental Director for German Accelerator BMWK

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Start2 Group, the organization that runs the German Accelerator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA). This strategic partnership aims to enhance collaboration between Germany and South Korea, enabling startups from both nations to expand into global markets and unlock new growth opportunities.The MOU was formalized on November 27, 2024, at the Trade Tower in Seoul. Key participants included Claus Karthe, CEO of Start2 Group Asia; Inho Lee, Executive Vice Chairman of KITA; Jörn Beißert, Deputy Ambassador of the German Embassy in Korea; and Dr. Stefan Drews, Governmental Director responsible for German Accelerator at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK).Under the agreement, Start2 Group and KITA will mutually share resources and provide ecosystem access for startups with the aim of strengthening bilateral innovation and to foster deeper collaboration between the two countries. This MOU also complements plans by the German Accelerator to establish a dedicated office in Seoul by 2025, further enhancing its mission to support startups globally.German Accelerator: Empowering Startups GloballyThe German Accelerator, financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) and run by Start2 Group, plays a central role in this partnership. The program supports German startups in scaling internationally through tailored mentorship, strategic market entry support, and access to extensive global networks.“Korea International Trade Association (KITA) is a key partner to propel cross border cooperation and promote the exceptional innovation capabilities of German startups in Korea” said Dr. Stefan Drews, Governmental Director responsible for German Accelerator BMWK. “This initiative, run by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, reflects the commitment of both nations to advancing collaboration and driving global startup success.”“Both Germany and South Korea are industrial champions with exceptional innovation capability, this MOU provides critical opportunities for German startups to succeed in South Korea and help to foster long-term partnerships between the two countries.” said Claus Karthe, CEO, Start2 Group Asia.NextRise 2025: German Accelerator to Establish Seoul Office, Strengthening Startup CollaborationAs part of its mission to help startups scale internationally, the German Accelerator plans to establish a dedicated office in Seoul in 2025. It will provide German startups with a gateway into Korea’s vibrant markets while offering Korean entrepreneurs access to German networks, expertise, and investment opportunities. “The establishment of a German Accelerator office in Seoul seeks to drive cross-border innovation and promote sustainable growth for startups from Germany and South Korea,” said Jörn Beißert, Deputy Ambassador of the German Embassy in Korea. By fostering direct engagement with South Korean stakeholders—including investors, industry leaders, and government officials—the office will strengthen collaboration between the two nations. This milestone also ties into preparations for NextRise 2025, where Germany will participate as the official partner country, further showcasing the depth of the German-Korean partnership.About German AcceleratorThe German Accelerator, financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) and run by Start2 Group, supports high-potential German startups in scaling globally. The program has empowered over 1600 startups through tailored mentorship, strategic resources, and market access across industries such as technology, healthcare, and sustainability.About Start2 GroupStart2 Group is a global innovation leader, driving the success of startups through programs like the German Accelerator. Founded in 2008, Start2 Group has played a pivotal role in scaling thousands of startups, including actively supporting Korean startups in their global expansion. Operating across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, Start2 Group connects startups, corporations, and investors to shape the future of innovation.

