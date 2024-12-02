Empowering Resilience: Jewel Luti Leao Tuitama's Journey in Disaster Risk Reduction in Tokelau

Jewel’s passion for disaster risk management is deeply rooted in her personal experiences. Growing up in the shadow of natural disasters, she has faced the fear and uncertainty that such events bring. A significant turning point in her life occurred during a devastating tsunami, a harrowing experience that left an indelible mark on her psyche. It was this event that ignited her commitment to making a difference in her community, inspiring her to advocate for disaster preparedness and resilience.

In Tokelau, Jewel confronts numerous challenges. The geographical isolation of the islands complicates immediate access to resources and support during emergencies. With limited personnel and materials for disaster management, she faces the daunting task of increasing awareness about disaster risks among her community members. Jewel also navigates cultural barriers, particularly as a female leader in a predominantly male-dominated field. Nevertheless, she is determined to advocate for gender-inclusive decision-making in disaster risk management, believing that empowering women is crucial to building resilient communities.

The challenges faced by small island developing states (SIDS) like Tokelau are significant, especially in the context of climate change. According to the UNDP Climate Promise, SIDS are on the frontlines of climate-related disasters, which underscores the urgent need for effective disaster preparedness strategies. Jewel understands this pressing reality and recognizes that climate change is intensifying the risks her community faces. “This training has prepared me to address the unique challenges we face in Tokelau, especially with climate change intensifying the risk of natural disasters,” she reflects.

In their publication on the challenges SIDS face in implementing effective disaster risk reduction strategies, the UNDRR highlights several gaps that exacerbate the vulnerabilities of these communities. Jewel is acutely aware of these issues - limited financial resources, insufficient technical expertise, and a lack of institutional frameworks hinder progress. These barriers fuel her determination to create solutions that empower her community.

The skills I gained from UNITAR will help me lead initiatives that build a culture of resilience in my community, ensuring we are better prepared for future disasters,” — Jewel Luti Leao Tuitama, UNITAR training programme alumna, Tokelau

To address these challenges head-on, Jewel has implemented various initiatives, including the TDR4 plan, which aims to bolster disaster preparedness and response across Tokelau. Her community training programs have become a cornerstone of her efforts, providing essential skills to ensure that residents are ready to respond effectively when disasters strike. She emphasises the importance of working hand-in-hand with the community, stating, “Disaster preparedness is everyone's responsibility, and we can achieve more by working together.”