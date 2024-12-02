Minister Thembi Simelane represents South Africa at 23rd Session of Assembly of States Parties (ASP) of International Criminal Court in The Hague, 2 to 7 Dec

Minister Simelane will represent South Africa at the 23rd Session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) of the International Criminal Court (ICC), scheduled to take place from 2 to 7 December 2024 at the World Forum Convention Centre in The Hague.

The ASP is the ICC’s principal management and legislative body, comprising all States Parties that have ratified or acceded to the Rome Statute. The session will bring together Heads of State, Government Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Ambassadors from ICC States Parties. The ASP convenes annually to discuss and decide on critical matters concerning the future functioning of the Court, including the election of officials, resource allocation, the Court’s work, strengthening cooperation, and policy development.

While the outcomes of each Assembly session vary depending on the specific issues addressed, the session consistently tackles recurring themes. Since 2003, the Assembly has adopted a Resolution on “Strengthening the International Criminal Court and the Assembly of States Parties.” Importantly, the annual gathering of States Parties serves as a powerful symbol of unwavering support for the Court and provides a platform for States to renew and strengthen their cooperation with the ICC and its various organs.

In light of recent developments, particularly the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine, fostering a collective approach to international law and upholding globally agreed norms and standards on international law and human rights is more crucial than ever. The deliberations at this year’s Assembly will address pressing challenges, including political pressures, state cooperation, and the need for reform and enhanced effectiveness of the ICC.

Minister Simelane’s participation provides a vital opportunity to advocate for greater accountability for international crimes and further South Africa’s position on human rights, justice, and reform within the global justice system.

