Communications and Digital Technologies on appointment of Director-General, Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani to the International Advisory Body on Submarine Cable Resilience

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies congratulates the Director-General, Ms. Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani on her appointment to the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience (hereinafter the "Advisory Body").

The Advisory Body was set up by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), in partnership with the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), with the aim of promoting dialogue and collaboration on potential ways and means to improve resilience of this vital infrastructure that powers global communications and the digital economy.

With increased reliance on digital infrastructure, this has brought into focus the subject of the resilience of submarine cables.

The Advisory Body will serve as a platform for international multistakeholder collaboration, bringing together governments, regulatory authorities, industry leaders and key stakeholders in areas related to enhancing the safety, redundancy, and protection of submarine cables.

South Africa boasts a total number of 11 submarine cables on her shores that will play a significant role as a pathway of bridging the digital gap in our society.

Ms Jordan-Dyani’s vast experience, insight and expertise in the sector which she has served for almost two decades will come in handy to the Advisory Body and serve as invaluable guidance to the team which will be co-chaired by H.E. Minister Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Prof. Sandra Maximiano, Chair of the ANACOM Board of Directors, Portugal.

For more information on The Advisory Body visit: https://www.itu.int/en/digital-resilience/submarine-cables/Pages/member…

