Gauteng e-Government unveils more sites connected with Government Free Wi-Fi, 5 Dec

Gauteng e-Government unveils 30 more sites connected with Government Free Wi-Fi
The Gauteng Department of e-Government is mandated to provide internet connectivity across Gauteng as part of modernizing Gauteng communities through the Gauteng Government WIFI named Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN).
As a result, the department will be unveiling 30 more new sites connected to the Gauteng Provincial Network under the phase 3 of the project which commenced in the financial year 2023/2024. The connected sites include schools, libraries, hospitals, clinics, and community centers.
Since the launch of the WIFI project in 2014, more than 1200 sites across Gauteng are connected and it is anticipated that by the end of the financial year 2024 / 2025, a total of 353 sites will be provided with Wide Area Network (WAN) and 250 sites will be turned into WIFI hotspots.
The media tour will take place on Thursday, 5 December 2024 in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. The tour is also essential to publicize GPN sites in the area aimed to benefit the community of Daveyton. On the day of the tour, 2 sites will be visited in order to provide a firsthand experience of the Gauteng Provincial Network. These sites include Daveyton Main Clinic and Lesiba Secondary School.
The media is invited to attend the event as follows:
Date: 5 December 2024
Venue: Daveyton Main Clinic
Time: 09:00
For more information contact: Mr. Sithembiso Ndlovu on 072 183 8922 sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za or Neo Goba 072 128 1951, Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za
Gundo Maalakano
ASD: Media Relations;
Gauteng Department of e-Government
Tel: 011 689 8063
Cell: 073 967 0272
Email: Gundo.maalakano@gauteng.gov.za
