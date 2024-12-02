Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,472 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the passing of former Sen. Santanina Rasul

PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release
December 1, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SEN. SANTANINA RASUL

I join the nation in mourning the passing of former Senator Santanina Rasul, the first and only Muslim woman to serve in the Philippine Senate. She was a beacon of hope for countless women and marginalized Muslim communities across the country.

Like myself, Senator Rasul dedicated her efforts to advancing literacy and education. Through her remarkable work, she inspired many to advocate for a more just, equitable, and inclusive society.

Tunay na isa siyang inspirasyon sa maraming Pilipino na naghahangad ng mas maayos na kalagayan para sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim at iba pang maliliit na komunidad sa Mindanao. Buong puso akong nakikiramay sa kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the passing of former Sen. Santanina Rasul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more