PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release

December 1, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SEN. SANTANINA RASUL I join the nation in mourning the passing of former Senator Santanina Rasul, the first and only Muslim woman to serve in the Philippine Senate. She was a beacon of hope for countless women and marginalized Muslim communities across the country. Like myself, Senator Rasul dedicated her efforts to advancing literacy and education. Through her remarkable work, she inspired many to advocate for a more just, equitable, and inclusive society. Tunay na isa siyang inspirasyon sa maraming Pilipino na naghahangad ng mas maayos na kalagayan para sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim at iba pang maliliit na komunidad sa Mindanao. Buong puso akong nakikiramay sa kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.