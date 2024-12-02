PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release

December 1, 2024 Koko supports DepEd's call for loan payment moratorium Senate Minority Floor Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Sunday expressed his full support for the request of Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara to temporarily suspend the collection of loan payments for DepEd employees directly affected by recent typhoons. Secretary Angara, in a letter to the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), formally requested a three-month suspension of loan payments, starting January 2025 and resuming in April 2025. Pimentel said Angara's request will provide much-needed financial relief to DepEd personnel who have been impacted by the devastating typhoons that struck the Philippines in recent months. "I commend Secretary Angara for this compassionate and timely initiative," Pimentel said. "Our teachers and non-teaching personnel deserve our full support during these difficult times." He cited Marikina as among those areas that are still grappling with the aftermath of recent typhoons, saying that Angara's initiative will provide significant support, especially as Christmas approaches. Pimentel said suspending loan payments will alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by DepEd employees, allowing them to focus on their recovery and rebuilding efforts. "This temporary suspension of loan payments will help our DepEd employees get back on their feet," Pimentel said. Pimentel urged the GSIS to favorably consider Secretary Angara's request and implement the loan payment suspension as soon as possible. He also called on other government agencies and private organizations to extend similar support to individuals and families affected by the typhoons.

