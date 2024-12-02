PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release

December 2, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SANDIGANBAYAN AFFIRMING HIS ACQUITTAL ON DIRECT, INDIRECT BRIBERY CHARGES Bagama't inaasahan ko na ang desisyong ito, umasa pa rin ako na papanig sa akin ang korte dahil sa naunang desisyon ay sinabi nila na walang merito o batayan ang kasong direct at indirect bribery. Patunay lamang ito ng matagal ko nang pinanghahawakan - ang kawalan ng basehan ng mga paratang laban sa akin; hindi ko ginamit ang pondo ng bayan para sa pansariling kapakinabangan o para pagtakpan ang anumang gawain na labag sa batas. This vindication allows me to fully concentrate on the mandate entrusted to me by more than 15 million Filipino voters and move forward with crafting more meaningful legislation.

