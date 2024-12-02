Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,466 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the Sandiganbayan affirming his acquittal on direct, indirect bribery charges

PHILIPPINES, December 2 - Press Release
December 2, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SANDIGANBAYAN AFFIRMING HIS ACQUITTAL ON DIRECT, INDIRECT BRIBERY CHARGES

Bagama't inaasahan ko na ang desisyong ito, umasa pa rin ako na papanig sa akin ang korte dahil sa naunang desisyon ay sinabi nila na walang merito o batayan ang kasong direct at indirect bribery.

Patunay lamang ito ng matagal ko nang pinanghahawakan - ang kawalan ng basehan ng mga paratang laban sa akin; hindi ko ginamit ang pondo ng bayan para sa pansariling kapakinabangan o para pagtakpan ang anumang gawain na labag sa batas.

This vindication allows me to fully concentrate on the mandate entrusted to me by more than 15 million Filipino voters and move forward with crafting more meaningful legislation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the Sandiganbayan affirming his acquittal on direct, indirect bribery charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more