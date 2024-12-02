James Picking Co-Founder of Teamtruck

Teamtruck Shipping Limited, founded by James Picking and Cathal Ennis, named Official IRONMAN® European Series Bike Transport Partner for 2025.

Starting a business during COVID and Brexit taught us resilience and innovation. Partnering with IRONMAN® is proof that Irish businesses can thrive on the global stage despite adversity.” — James Picking

SUMMERHILL, MEATH, IRELAND, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irish Start-Up Teamtruck Announced as Official IRONMAN® European Series Bike Transport Partner for 2025 After launching right into the headwinds of COVID-19 and Brexit, County Meath-based start-up Teamtruck Shipping Limited has emerged as a remarkable success story, securing an agreement with IRONMAN as the Official Bike Transport Partner for IRONMANEuropean Series 2025 season.Founded by entrepreneurs James Picking and Cathal Ennis during the height of the pandemic, Teamtruck specializes in triathlon bike transport. Since launching into the turbulent economic landscape of recent years, the company has grown to become a trusted name in the triathlon community, earning the confidence of the world-renowned IRONMANorganization.Teamtruck’s services include convenient bike collection locations throughout Ireland and the UK, with bikes transported securely to IRONMANand IRONMAN70.3owned events throughout Europe.The company’s growth is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Irish businesses.Co-founder James Picking reflected on their journey:"Starting a business during COVID and Brexit presented immense challenges, but it also taught us resilience and innovation. Partnering with IRONMANis proof that Irish businesses can thrive on the global stage despite adversity."With 2025 IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 European Series events live and open for bookings, Teamtruck is gearing up for its biggest season yet, solidifying its reputation as a leader in sports logistics.For more information or to book bike transport, visit www.teamtruck.eu For more information about IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events, please visit: https://www.ironman.com/races Contact:James PickingCo-FounderTeamtruck Shipping Limited00 353 (86) 165 5223james@teamtruck.euInsta: @teamtruckeuIRONMAN Contact: emeapress@ironman.comAbout The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series, IRONKIDS, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf, UTMBWorld Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance Runs™ by UTMB, Tarawera Ultra-Trail™ by UTMBand Ultra-Trail Australia™ by UTMB, Epic Series™ mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world, providing participants the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGazvirtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business, and Orkila Capital, a growth equity firm focused on building great brands. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.