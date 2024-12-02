New $3m facility to support SA’s most vulnerable children

A new $3 million development – jointly funded by the State Government and leading health charity, Flinders Foundation - is providing a supportive, nurturing place for children and young people who have been abused and neglected to receive care.

The Southern Adelaide Local Health Network (SALHN) Child Safety and Wellbeing Health Service, which receives around 1,700 referrals each year, now has a dedicated and purpose-built facility within the Mark Oliphant Building near Flinders Medical Centre.

The State Government and Flinders Foundation have both contributed $1.5 million towards the project.

The significant support of Flinders Foundation has been made possible through the generosity of its valuable contributors, including Simonds Homes, Make a Difference Foundation, the Carthew Family Trust, Flinders Medical Centre Volunteer Service (Volliecare), and other donors.

The new centre helps children like Alice* who have suffered from abuse and neglect. Alice, two, was found on the street by South Australia Police (SAPOL), alone. Her mother was a victim of domestic violence and had a history of alcohol harm, and mental distress.

For some children like Alice*, being in a busy space with adults can be triggering. The new clinic provides a calm and welcoming environment for children to feel safe. Design features include trees and courtyard spaces and interactive projector systems.

The revitalised building includes improved room layouts, separate spaces for adults and children, additional assessment rooms, and a variety of multi-purpose private outdoor areas and meeting spaces which can be used for therapy sessions.

The new space also has improved staff facilities, better observation spaces, and is fully accessible for wheelchairs, walking aids and prams.

The service operates through referrals made by the Department for Child Protection and SAPOL for medical, psychological, and comprehensive care assessments. It also facilitates parenting capacity assessments and therapeutic services to children and families. The team was previously based at Flinders Medical Centre.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This new state-of-the-art facility provides a safe and warm environment so these essential services can be provided to our state’s most vulnerable children.

This is an incredibly difficult job and I thank the dedicated team who can now continue to provide this much needed care in a purpose-built facility.

With the support of SAPOL and child protection colleagues, we are taking every possible step to reduce the risk of harm to children and families in our state.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Sadly, some precious children in South Australia are subject to terrible abuse, neglect and cumulative harm. When they are, we must help them to access the support they need to heal in a nurturing environment.

This new facility represents a significant step forward in doing so. It will enable the remarkable people who work in this space to provide exceptional, trauma informed care in a place that is calm, welcoming, child-centred and best equipped to respond to these young people.

Every child deserves to feel and be safe and supported when receiving care. This purpose-built centre provides exactly the kind of environment that helps children begin their healing journey. I am really grateful to all who have contributed; this facility will make a difference in the lives of the children who most need us.

Attributable to SALHN Interim Chief Executive Officer, Jani Baker

Our dedicated staff come to work every day to provide exceptional care in challenging circumstances. Having a safe and calm environment to support children and their families through difficult times makes all the difference.

My sincere gratitude goes to our partners at the Flinders Foundation and their generous donors for making a real difference to children in the South – we are proud to work together to improve health and wellbeing for the communities we serve.

Attributable to SALHN Child Safety and Wellbeing Health Service Director, Loretta Whitehorn

This state-of-the-art facility for children and their families makes certain we have everything in place to best support them through a challenging period in their life.

Our team is dedicated to keeping children and young people safe, and identifying, addressing, and preventing child abuse and neglect and improving wellbeing.

This new purpose-built space is helping our services deliver the best quality care to the people who need it most.

Attributable to Flinders Foundation Chairman, Alan Young AM

Having the right space and resources to put a child on a brighter path is something Flinders Foundation and the dedicated Child Safety and Wellbeing Health Service are committed to.

We believe that every child deserves exceptional care, and this facility has been created to deliver it to children who need protection and care.

Our ability to provide significant support towards the development of the new site has only been made possible through the generosity of our valuable supporters, including the Make a Difference Foundation, the Carthew Family Trust, Simonds Homes, Flinders Medical Centre Volunteer Service, and the ongoing support of many generous donors.

Together, we are proud to play such a crucial role in building a welcoming space for these vulnerable young people, where they can truly feel heard and begin the healing process.

We are pleased to work with the service to change the lives of young South Australians and give them the best chance to change the path of their future.