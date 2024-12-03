Anime Park Nijigen no Mori Opens "Dragon Quest Fukubiki Raffle House Special" at "Dragon Quest Island" Attraction

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Park guests can now draw tickets to win merch at the popular attraction "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan, has announced the launch of new limited-edition merchandise at its popular attraction "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings", as well as the opening of the "Dragon Quest Fukubiki Raffle House Special" where visitors can purchase lottery tickets to win the new merchandise.

The Fukubiki (Japanese lottery wheel) Raffle House prizes will include a variety of limited-edition goods based on the Dragon Quest series of video games, with special items celebrating the reopening of the "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings". Guests will have the opportunity to win plush toys, cushions, and other unique goods featuring Dragon Quest Island’s original monsters, such as "Homilot IV" and the "Onion Slime". The "Last One" prize, awarded to the guest winning the final prize, will offer an ultra-exclusive item that even the most dedicated fans may rarely see. Everyone who participates is guaranteed a prize, making it an exciting experience for adventurers and Dragon Quest fans.

■Overview: “Dragon Quest Fukubiki Raffle House Special”

Opening Date: Thursday, November 14th, 2024

Location: Outside the "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings" attraction area

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Content: The exclusive “Dragon Quest Fukubiki Raffle House Special” will offer a variety of original and ultra-limited edition prizes themed around "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings". Visitors will have the chance to win plush toys and cushions featuring the attraction's exclusive monsters, along with ultra-rare prizes, including a large-scale recreation of a famous monster. Everyone who participates is guaranteed a prize.

Price: 1000 yen (tax included) per ticket

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/?utm_campaign=pr

■Overview: ”Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings”

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of the "Dragon Quest" video games to life through digital and physical means. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and embarking on an adventure through the world of Dragon Quest. "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the Island of Beginnings" held a renewal opening on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, reviving its popular original quest from 2021 in commemoration of the release of the "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake". The attraction also includes subquests and original food and merchandise based on the worlds of the Erdrick Trilogy (known in Japan as "Loto Trilogy").

https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquest-island/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.