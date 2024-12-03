Global Malted Wheat Flour Market Set For 5.9% Growth, Reaching $50.49 Billion By 2028

Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The malted wheat flour market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $50.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The malted wheat flour market has experienced significant growth in recent years, rising from $37.87 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $40.08 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This expansion has been driven by increasing health awareness, shifting consumer preferences, higher consumption of bread and confectionery products, growing demand for beer and bakery-confectionery items, and the continued influence of traditional baking practices.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Malted Wheat Flour Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market is set to grow strongly, reaching $50.49 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.9%. Growth drivers include rising demand for gluten-free and allergen-friendly varieties, functional ingredients, natural food products, and increased consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items. Emerging trends involve a shift towards plant-based and vegan diets, artisanal production, new product formulations, technological advancements, and sustainable packaging innovations.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Malted Wheat Flour Market with a Free Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7201&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Malted Wheat Flour Market?

Rising consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items is set to fuel the growth of the market. Bakery items include flour-based foods baked in ovens, while confectionery refers to sugar-based desserts. Malted wheat flour is a key ingredient in bread production and other food applications. For instance, a 2021 report from the American Bakers Association highlighted a growth in sales of bakery items like cakes (+10.3%) and croissants (+16.3%) in the first quarter of the year. This trend in consumer spending is expected to drive demand for malted wheat flour.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malted-wheat-flour-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Malted Wheat Flour Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Malteurop Groupe S.A., Crisp Malting Group, Cargill Inc., King Arthur Flour Company, Munton’s plc, Simpsons Malt Ltd., Imperial Malts Ltd., IREKS GmbH, Bairds Malt Ltd., Axereal SCA, Great Western Malting Co., GrainCorp Malt, Viking Malt Americas, Warminster Maltings, Maltexco S.A., Malt Products Corporation, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., MaltBrouwers, MaltEurop Malting Co., Brewers Supply Group, Weyermann Specialty Malts, Malteries Soufflet, Bestmalz, Rahr Malting Co., Thomas Fawcett & Sons, Gambrinus Malting Corporation, The Swaen, Malt Handling LLC

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Malted Wheat Flour Market?

In the market, the trend of introducing new formulations is gaining traction as companies strive to maintain market leadership. Businesses are developing innovative ingredient blends such as dextrose, barley flour, and enzymes. For instance, in February 2021, Malt Products launched Diastatic Malt Flours, made from a combination of malted barley flour, wheat flour, and dextrose. This product is designed to enhance the rise, texture, and crust of baked goods, making it an ideal ingredient for yeast-raised doughs.

What Are the Segments of the Global Malted Wheat Flour Market?

The malted wheat flour market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour, Non-Diastatic Malted Wheat Flour

2) By Application: Food And Beverage, Bakery And Confectionery, Nutrition Industry, Other Applications

Geographic Overview: Western Europe at the Helm of the Malted Wheat Flour Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the malted wheat flour market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Malted Wheat Flour Market

Malted wheat flour refers to flour manufactured from wheat grains that have been thoroughly germinated, cleaned, and processed into flour under controlled conditions. Malted wheat flour is used primarily in bread manufacturing and food applications. The malted wheat flour is used in bread to improve the texture of the soft part.

The Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Malted Wheat Flour Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into malted wheat flour market size, malted wheat flour market drivers and trends, malted wheat flour market major players, malted wheat flour competitors' revenues, malted wheat flour market positioning, and malted wheat flour market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Malt Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malt-ingredients-global-market-report

Malted Milk Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malted-milk-food-global-market-report

Flour, Rice And Malt Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flour-rice-and-malt-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.