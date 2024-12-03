Japanese Lantern Illumination at “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” Attraction in Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori"

Ninja Village glows red: exclusive 'Shinobi' Japanese-style illumination grand opening on Saturday, December 14th at Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori," the winter-only illumination event ‘NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato x Lantern Illumination 2024 in Awaji Island’ will be held from December 14, 2024 to March 2, 2025 for a limited time.

This event features an immersive ninja world × Japanese-style illumination, with the entire "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" area decorated by countless lanterns. Additionally, two projection mapping shows will be held, where the Hokage Rock will shine brightly in the darkness. Winter-themed content includes Naruto-inspired cold-weather gear and hot ramen at "Ramen Ichiraku," a favorite of Naruto. The "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" offers a plenty of exciting winter experiences, providing a unique way to enjoy the season.

■Event Overview

Event period：Saturday, December 14th, 2024 to Sunday, March 2nd, 2025

Lighting Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Last admission at 8:00 p.m.)

Participation Fee: Free

*A separate admission ticket to the attraction is required.

Content: An exclusive original illumination event for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato." The ninja night world will be decorated with countless lanterns, offering an immersive illumination experience that allows guests to feel a sense of immersion in the works and enjoy beautiful lights. Additionally, two projection mapping shows will be held, where the Hokage Rock will shine brightly.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

