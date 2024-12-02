Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Celebrates 7th Anniversary with "Winter Happiness Free Pass"

©Ｕ／Ｆ・Ｓ・Ａ・Ａ TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Park visitors can enjoy four popular attractions at up to 53% off; tickets for entry from December 7 now on sale

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Kansai, Japan, has announced the launch of the "Winter Happiness Free Pass" as Phase 6 of the 7th anniversary celebrations of the theme park's opening. The new pass allows visitors to enjoy their New Year and holiday season in the park at a special discounted price, for entry from Saturday, December 7th.

The "Winter Happiness Free Pass" includes entry to four popular attractions at Nijigen no Mori - NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, Godzilla Interception Operation, Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park, and Dragon Quest Island; a perfect ticket for families and friends taking long vacations over the winter holidays to experience the world of Japanese anime, video games, movies, and pop culture within the vast nature of Awaji Island. The pass is discounted up to 53%, with adult tickets being marked down to 7,000 yen, and children's tickets at 4,200 yen.

The anime theme park has expressed a desire for guests to close out 2024 and welcome 2025 by immersing themselves in the world of Japanese pop culture and creating unforgettable memories of unique adventures.

■Overview: "Winter Happiness Free Pass"

Sales Period: Thursday, November 28th, 2024 to Monday, January 13th, 2025

Entry Period: Saturday, December 7th, 2024 to Monday, January 13th, 2025

Price:

Adults (12 and above) 7,000 yen

Children (11 and under) 4,200 yen

(All prices include tax)

*Guests may be requested to present age verification or student ID on-site.

*The free pass is equivalent to the "Light Ticket" for each applicable attraction.

Attractions:

- "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"

- "Godzilla Interception Operation: National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD)"

*Participants must have a height of at least 120 cm and weight between 25 kg and 110 kg to ride the "Internal Surveillance Course" and "External Surveillance Course" ziplines.

- "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park"

*Participants must have a height of at least 120 cm and weight between 25 kg and 110 kg to play the "Mononoke Ninja Course", "Ashigaru Course", and "Samurai-Daisho Course" of the "Appare! Battle of the Warring States!" athletic course.

- "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island"

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/FJwHR7DnL7/ticket0000033319/

Note: This is a limited-time offer. Age verification may be requested on-site.

■Overview: Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Located in the Kansai region off the coasts of Osaka and Kobe in Japan, Awaji Island is home to Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, a vast nature park spanning 134.8 hectares. Within this expansive setting, Nijigen no Mori was opened in 2017 as a groundbreaking theme park combining Japanese pop culture with nature, brought to life by modern technology to create multi-sensory immersive experiences that captivate visitors of all ages.

The park features a range of attractions inspired by some of Japan's most popular anime, manga, movie, and video game franchises, including Naruto, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest set against the backdrop of Awaji Island's stunning natural landscape.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.