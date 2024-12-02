Engineering Services Outsourcing in Automotive Market Set to Reach US$ 132.20 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐄𝐒𝐎) 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟗.𝟒𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟑𝟐.𝟐𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟕𝟐% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The expansion of the ESO market in the automotive sector is driven by increasing demand for advanced technologies, such as electric and autonomous vehicles, connected car ecosystems, and sustainability-focused designs. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with external engineering service providers to enhance their product development processes, reduce time-to-market, and optimize costs.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞
The global transition to sustainable mode of transport has resulted into an upsurge in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and consequently more engineering skills are needed. In 2023, global EV sales reached 14.2 million units, which is an increase historically. China sold more than 9.05 million units; Europe and the United States engineering services outsourcing in automotive market sold 3 million and 1.2 million units respectively. The increase is attributed to regulatory policies, changes in battery technology, and increase in environmental awareness among the people.
To construct an EV, advanced engineering solutions are necessary to address several issues, including battery management systems, power electronics, and electric drivetrains. Furthermore, 75 kWh of battery capacity was reported on new EVs in 2023, highlighting the need for advanced thermal control and energy efficiency technologies. Over 30,000 fast charging stations were built worldwide and hence integration with vehicle systems was required for best performance. To promote these, vehicle manufacturers have increasingly started to outsource engineering services for automotive companies that have the necessary skill and experience.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• North America
• Accenture
• Altair Engineering Inc.
• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
• Frost & Sullivan
• Genpact
• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
• TekRevol
• Other Prominent Players
• Europe
• Adecco Group AG (Akkodis)
• ALTEN
• Applus+ IDIADA
• ARRK Product Development Group Ltd
• Arobs
• ASAP Holding GmbH
• AVL List GmbH (AVL)
• Bertrandt AG
• Capgemini Engineering
• Concise Software
• EDAG Group
• ESI Group
• Ester Digital
• HQSoftware
• IAV GmbH
• Intersog
• Kistler Group
• Lemberg Solutions
• Magna Steyr GmbH & Co KG
• Promwad
• SEGULA Technologies Group
• TietoEVRY
• TÜV SÜD
• Other Prominent Players
• Asia Pacific (India)
• Cyient
• HCL Technologies
• Infosys Limited
• KPIT Technologies
• L&T Technology Services (LTTS)
• Sasken Technologies Limited
• Tata Technologies Limited
• Tech Mahindra
• Wipro Limited
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Design and Engineering
• Concept and detailed design
• CAD modeling and drafting
• Design optimization
• Ergonomics and aesthetics
• Prototyping
• Rapid prototyping
• 3D printing
• Virtual prototyping
• Functional and aesthetic prototypes
• Manufacturing Engineering
• Process planning and optimization
• Tooling and fixture design
• Assembly line design
• Quality control and assurance
• Software Development
• Embedded software development
• Automotive application development
• ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) software
• Infotainment system software
• Testing and Validation
• Component and system testing
• Durability and reliability testing
• NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) testing
• Crash and safety testing
• System Integration
• Integration of mechanical, electrical, and software systems
• Vehicle system architecture design
• Integration of new technologies (e.g., electric and autonomous vehicles)
• Consulting Services
• Market analysis and strategy consulting
• Regulatory compliance consulting
• Sustainability and environmental impact consulting
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• On-Site
• Onshore
• Offshore
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
• Staff Augmentation (FTE based)
• Time and Materia
• Fixed Price Projects
• Services
• Risk/Rewards
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Powertrain Components
• Engines
• Transmission
• Exhaust Systems
• Others
• Chassis and Suspension Systems
• Suspension Components
• Steering Systems
• Brakes
• Others
• Body and Exterior Components
• Body Panels
• Lights
• Aerodynamics
• Others
• Electronics and Connectivity
• Infotainment Systems
• ADAS Systems
• Vehicle Connectivity
• Others
• Other Applications
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Commercial Vehicle
• Off-Highway Vehicle
• Passenger Vehicle
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Internal Combustion Engine
• Electric Engine
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
• Tier 1 Suppliers
• Aftermarket Service Providers
