Global Chronic Ocular Pain Market Poised to Reach $12.44 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.58% | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕.𝟏𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is projected to achieve significant growth, reaching a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐.𝟒𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust expansion, driven by a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓𝟖% during the forecast period (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐), highlights the rising demand for advanced treatment solutions for chronic ocular pain.
Chronic ocular pain, often associated with conditions such as dry eye syndrome, ocular surgeries, and autoimmune disorders, has emerged as a critical healthcare concern worldwide. Increasing awareness about early diagnosis and the availability of innovative treatment options are pivotal factors contributing to the market's growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭
The exponential rise in digital screen usage has become a defining characteristic of modern life, profoundly impacting ocular health. As of 2023, individuals globally spend an average of over seven hours daily on digital devices such as smartphones, computers, and tablets. This surge is attributed to factors like remote work, online education, and digital entertainment. The extensive screen time leads to eye strain and discomfort, collectively known as digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. Eye care clinics have reported seeing over 10,000 new cases annually related to prolonged screen exposure, indicating a significant rise in screen-induced ocular issues. Among working professionals, the shift towards digital workplaces has intensified screen exposure. Surveys indicate that over 80% of employees use computers for at least six hours a day, with many exceeding eight hours due to remote working conditions. This prolonged exposure contributes to symptoms like headaches, blurred vision, and chronic eye pain. The increase in video conferencing has added to this strain, with platforms reporting user bases exceeding 300 million daily participants globally.
Children and adolescents are similarly affected, with studies revealing that youths aged 8 to 18 spend an average of six hours daily on screens for education and leisure. This early exposure raises concerns about long-term ocular health, including a higher risk of developing myopia and chronic eye discomfort. Educational institutions have noted a 15% increase in students reporting vision-related issues, prompting initiatives to reduce screen time and promote eye health. Healthcare professionals emphasize the urgency of addressing this driver, as the number of individuals affected by digital eye strain is projected to grow. The World Health Organization recognizes excessive screen time as a public health concern, with estimates suggesting that over one billion people could be at risk of digital eye strain by 2030. Efforts are underway to promote preventive measures, such as regular eye examinations and adopting the 20-20-20 rule, aiming to mitigate the impact of increasing digital screen time on ocular health.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Opdenas Lifesciences
• Alcon Inc.
• Bausch & Lomb
• Novartis AG
• Sun Pharmaceutical
• Laboratorios Salvat S.A.
• OKYO Pharma Limited
• Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
• Kala Pharmaceuticals (A
• Formosa Pharmaceuticals
• Surface Ophthalmics
• Sylentis
• Aldeyra Therapeutics
• AbbVie Inc
• Vyluma, Inc
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Dry Eye Disease
• Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
• Scleritis
• Episcleritis
• Sjögren's Syndrome
• Pterygium
• Contact Lens Intolerance
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Pharmacological Treatments
• Analgesics
• Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
• Opioids
• Corticosteroids
• Antibiotics/Antivirals
• Mydriatics/Cycloplegics
• Others
• Non-Pharmacological Treatments
• Physical Therapies
• Cold Compresses
• Warm Compresses
• Home Remedies
• Eye Drops
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Post-Surgical Pain
• Trauma-Induced Pain
• Infection-Induced Pain
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Topical
• Oral
• Injectable
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Opthalmic Clinics
• Homecare Settings
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫
• Male
• Female
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
• Up to 10 Yrs
• 10 to 25 Yrs
• 25 to 40 Yrs
• 41 to 55 Yrs
• 55 to 70 Yrs
• Above 70 Yrs
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
