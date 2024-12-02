Eurasian Delegates Explore Mandu’s Historical Sites During Plenary Session Excursion

The Eurasian Delegation received a warm and traditional welcome adorned with a ceremonial tilak. Traditional dance and music were performed to welcome the delegation. Delegates toured Jahaz Mahal with guided insights into its history and architecture. Capturing memories with a selfie against the iconic Jahaz Mahal backdrop A group photo of some of the attending delegation.

Cultural excursion to Mandu provides Eurasian delegates with a deeper understanding of Madhya Pradesh’s historical heritage and sustainable tourism initiatives.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandu, a historic town in Madhya Pradesh, welcomed delegates from Eurasian nations attending the 41st Plenary Meeting of the Eurasia Group. The excursion offered an opportunity to experience the region’s cultural landmarks, showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s historical legacy and its growing prominence as a unique destination for sustainable tourism.Indore hosted the 41st Plenary and Working Group Meeting of the Eurasian Group (EAG), organized under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), from November 25 to 29. More than 150 delegates from member nations gathered to take part in the event. As part of their visit, the delegates toured the historic city of Mandu, visiting significant sites such as the iconic Jahaz Mahal and other monumental landmarks. The day concluded with a cultural program featuring local dance and art forms, offering a glimpse into the region’s vibrant traditions.A highlight of the excursion was the visit to Jahaz Mahal, or the "Ship Palace," a 15th-century marvel designed to resemble a ship floating between two lakes. The palace’s distinctive architecture and picturesque surroundings captivated delegates, reflecting Madhya Pradesh’s efforts to promote authentic spiritual and cultural tourism experiences.In the evening, delegates witnessed a sound and light show at Mandu Fort followed by a banquet featuring a blend of local and international cuisines.The cultural engagement continued with guided tours of Mandu’s historical sites and interactions with local artisans, giving delegates an insight into the region’s artistic traditions. They also had the opportunity to sample Madhya Pradesh’s traditional cuisine, offering a deeper appreciation of the state’s diverse cultural experiences.Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a key destination for international tourism. The state recorded 112.1 million tourist footfalls in 2023, a significant increase from 34.1 million in 2022. With a focus on responsible tourism, community engagement, and visitor safety, Madhya Pradesh continues to grow in prominence as a hub for both historical and cultural exploration.The Eurasian Group event offers an ideal platform to showcase Madhya Pradesh’s capabilities in hosting global events, while offering the delegates an authentic cultural experience. The state’s central location and diverse attractions—ranging from UNESCO World Heritage sites like Khajuraho to national parks like Kanha and Bandhavgarh—further bolster its appeal. Mandu’s inclusion in the itinerary underscores its importance within the state’s cultural and historical narrative.As part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable tourism, Madhya Pradesh is committed to preserving its natural and cultural treasures for future generations. The visit by the Eurasian delegation is a step forward in enhancing the state’s global tourism appeal and showcasing its rich historical and cultural legacy.

Jahaz Mahal: The Royal Enclave | Experience Mandu | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

