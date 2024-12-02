Ambassador Rena Lee: Singapore’s Candidate for Election to the International Court of Justice (2027 – 2036)
The Republic of Singapore’s National Group to the Permanent Court of Arbitration, with full support from the Singapore Government, will nominate Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee for election as a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2026.
For more information, visit the ICJ candidature website here.
