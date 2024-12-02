Western Cape Government on fatal bus Incident on N1 Near Worcester

On 1 December 2024, the Western Cape Government confirmed a tragic bus accident that occurred at approximately 07h15 on the N1 near Roux Park in Worcester. Preliminary reports confirmed eight fatalities, of which six are minors, with multiple passengers sustaining injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Initial reports indicate that the bus was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town when it overturned. Emergency response teams were promptly dispatched to the scene, including the Provincial Traffic Services, Breede Valley Fire Department, Provincial EMS, Worcester SAPS, Priority Care, ER24, and Forensic Services. These teams are working tirelessly to provide medical attention to the injured and manage the scene with the utmost urgency.

Due to the severity of the incident, the N1 near Roux Park remains temporarily closed to ensure the safety of responders and to facilitate the necessary operations. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution while traveling in the area.

At the scene, Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, extended his condolences and support to all those affected, saying: "This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives this morning. We also wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured. The safety of road users remains our highest priority, and we commend the emergency services and first responders who are working tirelessly under challenging circumstances. The Western Cape Government will continue to assist in every possible way during this difficult time."

Expressing her condolences, Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, commented, “I want to commend our EMS teams for their swift response to this tragic incident. They carried out triage operations to assist all affected individuals. It is with great sadness that we confirm the loss of eight lives. Additionally, 22 people sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for further care. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends who are grieving during this difficult time. We are fully committed to supporting everyone affected by this tragedy, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance. Our dedicated medical personnel are working tirelessly to provide the best possible care for those injured. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and share updates as more information becomes available.”

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt, was at the accident scene to assess the need for support services. "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, especially the parents of the young child, all whose lives were so tragically cut short." Minister Londt added, "Social workers from the Western Cape Department of Social Development were on the scene shortly after the accident occurred to assist with psychosocial support, such as trauma and bereavement counseling. I have also contacted my counterpart in the Eastern Cape, as some affected passengers are from there, so we may coordinate support efforts. DSD staff also helped the first responders to facilitate the transportation of affected passengers. They have assisted several families, and will continue to work with Health officials, and those from the Eastern Cape DSD, to render support as needed”.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Minister Sileku said "we urge all road users to prioritise safety at all times, especially as we approach the peak holiday period. Let us work together to prevent further tragedies and ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely”.

